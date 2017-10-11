Jax Taylor Fights Back Against Brittany Cartwright Breakup Rumors After Unfollowing Her On Twitter?

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are continuing to add to the speculation of a split by spending tons of time apart.

Following a rocky conclusion to the first season of their reality series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, Taylor has been spending time with his family and his guy friends as his girlfriend of two years focuses on her friends, including Scheana Marie, and her family back home in Kentucky.

While Jax Taylor recently said that his alleged split from Brittany Cartwright was news to him on Twitter, fans have been pointing out that the couple hasn’t spent much time with one another and recently unfollowed one another on social media.

According to a post from a fan on October 10, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright promoted breakup rumors when they unfollowed one another but ultimately refollowed each other a short time later.

In recent posts shared to Jax Taylor’s Instagram account, the reality star and SUR Lounge bartender has confirmed that he is enjoying time with his sister in Michigan. Meanwhile, Brittany Cartwright’s recent posts were taken in Kentucky, and before that, she embarked on a number of vacations in Atlanta and San Francisco with her Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Marie.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright didn’t seem to have the best time filming their Vanderpump Rules spinoff at the end of last year, and in the months since filming wrapped, they have continuously added to the allegations of a breakup on social media. That said, Taylor insists that he and Cartwright are still together, despite the time they’ve been spending apart in recent weeks.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine weeks ago, Jax Taylor confirmed that he and Brittany Cartwright are currently enjoying trips without one another in an effort to get a break from their years-long relationship.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Tom Sandoval, tune into the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules when the show returns to Bravo TV later this year.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]