‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Losing Series Regular Victor Garber To Broadway

While Legends of Tomorrow may have just begun its third season, there is already some bad news for fans of the show and the characters. It seems that one of the show’s series regulars will be departing at some time during this season. Victor Garber, who plays Dr. Martin Stein, one half of the hero Firestorm alongside Franz Drameh’s Jefferson “Jax” Jackson, will apparently be leaving Legends of Tomorrow as he heads to Broadway.

According to Deadline, which broke the news, Victor Garber will be joining the Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! alongside Bernadette Peters. Garber will be taking over for David Hyde Pierce, headlining the musical starting in January.

Broadway productions are very big undertakings, considering they often consist of a commitment of six days per week, and either seven or eight shows each week. With filming on a weekly television series also being a large commitment, there is simply no way for Victor Garber to work on both Hello, Dolly! and Legends of Tomorrow, especially with filming on the latter taking place in Vancouver, which is approximately 3,000 miles away from Broadway.

As Entertainment Weekly reported, Victor Garber has been a part of The CW’s DC family since he joined The Flash as Dr. Stein. While on The Flash, the actor was teamed up with Robbie Amell’s Ronnie Raymond, who made up the other half of Firestorm, before Ronnie’s death on the series. Stein then teamed up with Jax in order to keep Firestorm alive, and the two then moved over to the spin-off of Arrow and The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow.

While these latest news reports seem to have confirmed the actor’s departure, there have been rumblings about Victor Garber leaving Legends of Tomorrow since the early part of the summer. This news seemed to have been confirmed at the beginning of September when it was reported initially that the actor would be taking over for David Hyde Pierce as Horace Vandergelder. There has been no official word from either Warner Bros. TV or Legends of Tomorrow about the actor’s apparent departure from the series at this time.

The third season of the series premiered on October 10 and saw the members of the team reuniting in order to continue their adventures through time, including Victor Garber’s Dr. Stein. There is no word yet as to how the character’s run on the show will be wrapped up or what this means for Franz Drameh, as his Jax relies heavily on Stein in order to make up Firestorm.

For now fans will continue to see Victor Garber and the rest of the cast as they continue their adventures on the Waverider as part of Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season. While there may not be any plans in place right now for the actor to return after the third season, with a series that relies heavily on time travel, there is always a chance for his character to return down the line.

