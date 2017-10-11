Cary Deuber Denies Being A Bisexual Couple With Her Husband On ‘RHOD’

Cary Deuber may have joked about LeeAnne Locken’s fiancee having a small penis, but she had no idea what her co-star was saying about her behind back while filming The Real Housewives of Dallas. Cary had no idea that LeeAnne was spreading rumors about Mark Deuber receiving oral sex from other men in Dallas at a place called the Roundup. Cary was shocked that someone would make such accusations about her husband, especially since Mark is trying to establish himself as a reputable doctor in Dallas.

While Deuber hasn’t addressed the rumors about her husband and her marriage on The Real Housewives of Dallas and on Twitter, she’s now revealing that she’s not bisexual and she and Mark are not the first bisexual couple on a Real Housewives show, as LeeAnne hinted. In fact, it sounds like she’s not happy about Locken spreading rumors about her husband. According to a new report, Cary Deuber addresses the rumors in her blog, but she doesn’t exactly deny that perhaps her husband has seen other people behind her back. One can imagine she feels it is ridiculous and it doesn’t deserve her comments.

“‘It would be awesome to be the next bisexual couple on The Real Housewives.’ If we were, we would be, but we are not — sorry to disappoint. This is the most backhanded B.S. I’ve ever heard! Ugh, aren’t you tired of talking about us? I talked about Rich once, and it was awful. I felt bad trying her style once, but she still has energy to come for the Deubers? Boring,” Cary Deuber explained on her Bravo blog, revealing that everything LeeAnne has accused her of is completely false.

The previews for the upcoming episode reveals that Cary opens up to her husband about what she learned in Mexico. He is clearly upset about Locken and her comments, and he reveals that he’s tired of constantly defending his life to someone, who isn’t an importance in his life. But it will be interesting to see if this comes up at the reunion special as Andy Cohen may want to dig a little deeper into this issue. What does Locken really know and is her source credible?

What do you think about Cary Deuber’s comments regarding her marriage? Do you think she’s denying that her husband is hooking up with other men behind her back, or do you think that she’s letting him set the record straight himself on the reunion special for The Real Housewives of Dallas?

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]