Tyrese: The Rock Looks ‘Selfish’ After Release Of ‘Fast & Furious’ Spin-Off Trailer

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has released a new trailer for his upcoming The Fast & The Furious spin-off movie on his Instagram page. But Tyrese Gibson is still upset about the film project and has said The Rock looks “selfish” because of it.
“Pumped to expand and build out the FAST & FURIOUS universe in a cool, exciting way with our @sevenbucksprod, writer/producer Chris Morgan, producer Hiram Garcia and lead producer and my bigger twin, Neil Moritz,” Johnson wrote in the caption beneath the teaser video.
The spin-off will star The Rock, reprising his role as special agent Hobbs, alongside Jason Statham’s criminal genius, Deckard Shaw. The two characters are expected to join forces on a mission, but the details of the plot haven’t been released as yet. According to Variety, there were rumors that Charlize Theron would reprise her role as Cypher from The Fate Of The Furious, but her involvement in the Hobbs spin-off hasn’t been confirmed.
The film doesn’t have a title or a director yet either but most people have been calling it the “Hobbs movie.” It’s set to be released on July 26, 2019. Filming will begin in August 2018 to accommodate Johnson’s hectic schedule. This means that the release of the next Fast & Furious will be pushed back to 2020.
Tyrese had previously expressed disappointment that The Rock was pursuing this project because it means that the next installment of the original franchise will be delayed.
Daddy’s gotta go back to work ~ Hobbs. Pumped to expand and build out the FAST & FURIOUS universe in a cool, exciting way with our @sevenbucksprod, writer/producer Chris Morgan, producer Hiram Garcia and lead producer and my bigger twin, Neil Moritz. Thank you UNIVERSAL STUDIOS for being tremendous partners who see the big picture and for coming to us years ago with this spinoff idea. Huge shout to my brother, Jason Statham for the trust and wanting to create and deliver something fresh and bad ass for the fans. I have a tremendous amount of respect for this franchise that I’ve enjoyed droppin’ blood and sweat in over the years and my vision is to create greater opportunities for not only my fellow FF cast mates, but for other amazing actors as well who want to be a part of something new and cool. I want to use my spinoff platform to create new characters that fans will ultimately love to have fun with in multiple chapters and platforms. Film, TV, Digital, Virtual Reality etc.. the more opportunities we can create the better for the fans. Smart business. Let’s have some FUN and to quote, Hobbs the boss, if you don’t like it, we’re happy to beat that ass like a Cherokee drum. #HOBBS #SevenBucksProds #NewOpportunities #CandyAssesNeedNotApply JULY 2019
The “Shame” singer recently told TMZ that he isn’t “hating” on The Rock for getting a spin-off movie. He just wishes that it was being released at a different time.
“I just got a problem with Dwayne, it appears that he’s being selfish, it appears that he’s so focused on furthering his own self-interests, ” Gibson said.
He added that he thought that it was “f**ked up” that Fast & Furious 9 would not be coming out until 2020 and that the only other time one of the movies was delayed, it was due to Paul Walker’s untimely death.
Tyrese first posted his concerns about the timing of the spin-off movie on social media. In multiple posts which have since been deleted, he slammed The Rock for pursuing the project and urged the former superstar wrestler to call him. Many fans have been speculating that the video below was The Rock’s subliminal response to his unhappy Fast & Furious co-star.
Big dogs eat. As many of you know, it ain’t a size or gender thing…it’s a mentality thing. Shout to all my big dogs around the ???? as we’re over here quietly on our weekend grind earning sweat equity. Because at the end of the day, we’re always willing to put in the raw hard work for the one thing we relentlessly chase daily – the results. Heavy ass chains around your neck are always optional. Have a hungry and productive week ????????#HardestWorkersInTheRoom #BigDogsEat
