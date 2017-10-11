‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Khary Payton Confirms Ezekiel’s Crush On Carol, Will ‘Carzekiel’ Happen?

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers tease that two characters might get involved. Khary Payton discussed his character, King Ezekiel. The actor confirmed that the eccentric leader has a crush on Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride.) Does she feel the same way about him? Will viewers be seeing a “Carzekiel” romance?

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen when the AMC series returns.

Last season, fans were interested in the interaction between Ezekiel and Carol on The Walking Dead. Season 8 is beginning in a few weeks, and the cast is starting to talk about certain storylines. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, a possible “Carzekiel” romance was discussed. Khary Payton confirmed that the Kingdom leader has a bit of a crush on Melissa McBride’s character.

“I mean, he clearly likes her. He clearly has a thing for Carol. Now the question is, it takes two to tango, man. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, that Carol is a tough nut to crack.”

Even though Ezekiel has a crush on Carol on The Walking Dead, don’t expect her to jump into a relationship. One of her big issues last season was the fear of getting close to people. She wasn’t necessarily afraid of getting hurt. Instead, she wanted to avoid dealing with more deaths of those she loved.

As it was previously explained, Carol feels that being around people and having connections is too risky. Not only will they ultimately die, but relationships force her to make tough decisions. One of those is feeling compelled to kill to protect the people about which she cares.

All the times Ezekiel would visit Carol last season, she would act annoyed and inconvenienced. However, that didn’t stop him from bringing her baskets of fresh fruit. So, how does Carol Peletier feel about him? Melissa McBride provided some insight on that matter.

“I think she totally appreciates him and she’s trying to be standoffish because it hurts. It hurts to get close to people. When you get close to people, you have to fight for them. So she’s trying to maintain distance with anyone until she can resolve this gobbledy-doo in her head one way or another about having to kill.”

Even so, The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers tease that Carol’s feelings for Ezekiel are conflicted. She explained that her appreciation of him tugs on her heart. At the same time, it also gets on her nerves.

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers confirm everyone is preparing for war. Even though Ezekiel and Carol will continue to interact, any possible romance will have to wait. Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors have to be dealt with first. Meanwhile, a lot of characters will be battling mental demons. Carol is one of these, and it is uncertain if she will be able to handle being in a relationship.

What do you think of what Khary Payton and Melissa McBride said about “Carzekiel?” Would you like to see Ezekiel and Carol together on The Walking Dead? Season 8 premieres on October 22.

