Cara Delevingne Instagram: Model And Actress Comes Forward With Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein

Cara Delevingne has just come forward with shocking allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

Following in the footsteps of a number of Hollywood models and actresses, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan, Mira Sorvino, and Angelina Jolie, Cara Delevingne claims the producer made her uncomfortable on numerous occasions and once encouraged her to kiss another woman in front of him.

In a detailed post shared on her Instagram page on October 11, Cara Delevingne said that her first encounter with Harvey Weinstein occurred soon after she began acting. As she recalled, she received a phone call from Weinstein asking if she had slept with any of the women she had been seen out with in the media.

“It was a very odd and uncomfortable call,” she wrote.

While Harvey Weinstein was reportedly curious about Cara Delevingne’s alleged encounters with the women she’s been spotted with in recent years, including the likes of Michelle Rodriguez, Rita Ora, and St. Vincent, the model turned actress refused to answer anything and attempted to get off the phone quickly. However, Weinstein had one last question for Delevingne and before she hung up, he allegedly asked her if she was gay.

A year or two later, as Cara Delevingne continued, she ended up in a meeting with Harvey Weinstein at a hotel and during their meeting, after the director of the unnamed movie left, Weinstein asked her to stay and chat with him. In turn, he reportedly revealed to Delevingne that he’s slept with tons of actresses and claimed to have made their careers.

Harvey Weinstein then reportedly asked Cara Delevingne to go to his room with him, but she declined and proceeded to ask for her car. However, after questioning Weinstein’s assistant about the whereabouts of her car, she was informed that it wouldn’t be available for “a bit” and encouraged Delevingne to go to Weinstein’s room.

“At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn’t want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation,” she explained.

After arriving to Harvey Weinstein’s room at the hotel, Cara Delevingne felt secure after seeing that another woman was already there. A short time later, things once again became uncomfortable.

As Cara Delevingne revealed, Harvey Weinstein allegedly requested that she and the other woman, who Delevingne did not name, share a kiss. Although the other woman reportedly began some sort of advances as Weinstein’s alleged request, Delevingne wasn’t on board with his demands and immediately changed the subject to her singing. She even began to sing a song in an effort to make the situation more professional. Then, before she got up to leave, Weinstein allegedly tried to kiss her on the lips.

Speaking to her fans about why she chose to stay silent about the incidents when they first occurred, Cara Delevingne said that she didn’t want to hurt Harvey Weinstein’s family and explained that she felt like she had done something wrong.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]