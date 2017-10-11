‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska’s Husband Cole Shares A Behind-The-Scenes Photo From Their Wedding

Chelsea Houska’s husband, Cole DeBoer, has shared a behind-the-scenes look at their weekend wedding.

As the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of two posted a set of professional photos from her and DeBoer’s second celebration of marriage, Cole DeBoer posted a sweet image of himself and his wife posing cheek-to-cheek.

“Such an amazing weekend! So much love for my perfect wife!” DeBoer wrote in the caption of his photo, which showed off just a small glimpse of Houska’s lace wedding dress.

Houska and DeBoer got married on October 1, 2016, but because the reality star discovered she was expecting their first child, son Watson, months prior to their wedding, they decided to move forward with just a small ceremony and save their big plans for 2017.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 will recall, Houska also shares an older child, eight-year-old Aubree, with her former boyfriend, Adam Lind, and during their recent wedding, Aubree appeared to be serving as her mother’s flower girl as she wore an adorable pink and white dress. Needless to say, Lind wasn’t in attendance when his former girlfriend walked down the aisle, but his other ex, Taylor Halbur, was in attendance and brought her daughter, Aubree’s step-sister Paislee, to the event.

On Instagram, Halbur shared a couple of photos from Houska’s wedding, one of which included her and Houska and another that featured Aubree and Paislee.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer began dating one another in 2014 and became engaged one year later.

In other Chelsea Houska news, she and her husband appear to be considering the possibility of further expanding their family. As fans of the MTV reality series saw earlier this year, Cole DeBoer appears to be completely on board with getting his wife pregnant less than one year after welcoming their son, Watson. That said, Houska doesn’t seem to be pregnant quite yet, nor has she confirmed any definite plans for more kids.

To see more of Chelsea Houska, her family, and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

