Are Kathie Lee Gifford & Hoda Kotb Taking Over Megyn Kelly’s Hour Of ‘Today’?

There’s chatter that Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb may soon take over Megyn Kelly’s hour of Today. A new report alleges that NBC executives are ready to make some fast changes to Megyn’s 9 a.m. hour in an effort to get ratings back up.

A source close to the morning program told Radar Online that Megyn Kelly Today has caused ratings to plummet by 32 percent compared to last year, and it has impacted Gifford and Kotb’s fourth hour. Their ratings are down by 26 percent. Apparently, having Megyn as the lead-in to the final hour of Today is making people tune out.

The Today insider reveals that head honchos at the network want to swap Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb with Megyn Kelly’s hour. Instead of giving up on their new highly paid star who left the Fox News Channel earlier this year to join NBC, studio brass want to switch up the format. If Gifford and Kotb host the 9 a.m. hour, ratings won’t be hurt by Kelly’s lead-in. Her hour would begin at 10 a.m. as a result.

Another change may happen as well, the source shares. Megyn’s name may be taken out of the Today title and just be called Megyn Kelly. The thinking behind that is that her name won’t “tarnish” the Today brand more than it already has.

EXCLUSIVE: Megyn Kelly is destroying NBC’s morning ratings https://t.co/PWgR4xnPzT pic.twitter.com/3UW3rZxTyp — Page Six (@PageSix) October 11, 2017

Page Six published a report at the same time with a source informing them that the current format for Kelly’s hour “distracts from the Today franchise” and “doesn’t make sense.” However, the website had its own NBC insider contradict the idea of Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb taking over Megyn’s hour of the show. According to the informant, Megyn actually posted her highest ratings yet in the key demographic on Monday. Moreover, she had the highest total number of viewers since the premiere. Executives realize that it’s normal for ratings to “fluctuate” when a new show is being launched. The source went on to say that Megyn has immense support from everyone at Today. In fact, she’s been taken out to lunch by each of them and just went to lunch with Gifford on Wednesday.

