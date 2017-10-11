Affleck Apologizes For Groping Hilarie Burton’s Breast On ‘TRL’: ‘I Acted Inappropriately’

Ben Affleck has apologized on social media for groping former MTV host and actress Hilarie Burton’s breast during an appearance on TV in 2003. His apology comes even as another video of the 45-year-old actor, director, and producer emerges, showing him allegedly engaging in sexually inappropriate behavior toward a female reporter.

Affleck’s alleged sexual harassment of Burton was highlighted by a fan who tweeted that Ben “also grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on Total Request Live (TRL) once. Everyone forgot though.”

Burton, a former TRL host, tweeted in response, “I didn’t forget.”

The incident reportedly happened back in 2003.

Affleck’s apology came a few hours after Burton tweeted to her fans that she still remembered the incident. A video uploaded to Twitter shows Affleck apparently groping Burton’s breast during a TRL appearance in 2003.

Burton was only 21-years-old at the time.

“I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.”

Ben Affleck had come under severe criticism on social media after he shared a statement condemning Harvey Weinstein, 65, for sexually harassing multiple women and reportedly demanding sex in exchange for roles.

A Twitter user criticized Affleck after he shared the Twitter statement, saying he should have just kept quiet because he is also known to have publicly made inappropriate sexual advances toward women. The Twitter user accused Affleck of pretending he did not know about Weinstein’s sexual harassment of women.

Affleck should have just “kept quiet,” the Twitter user said.

“[Affleck] grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL. Everyone forgot though.”

Burton tweeted an MTV clip in which she is shown talking about the moment that Affleck groped her.

“He comes over and tweaks my left boob.”

“Girls. I’m so impressed with you brave ones,” she tweeted. “I had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry. Sending love.”

Meanwhile, another video from 2004 is also drawing attention on social media. The video shows Affleck appearing to force a Canadian TV host to sit on his lap while his hands appear to roam over her body.

“They would like the show better if you did it topless, wouldn’t they?” he can be heard saying in the old video.

Affleck has reportedly not commented on the video.

