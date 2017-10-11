Lydia McLaughlin Tries To Remove Herself From Vicki And Tamra’s Drama

Lydia McLaughlin decided to return to The Real Housewives of Orange County this season after having spent a few years away from the spotlight. Lydia wanted to step away from the show so she could have another baby with her husband, Doug McLaughlin. She felt that the drama on the show was too much for her, and she walked off the stage during the reunion special. When she returned to The Real Housewives of Orange County this year, Lydia revealed that she had hoped to bring Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson back together.

Perhaps McLaughlin thought that it would be a quick fix to get Vicki and Tamra back together, but she’s starting to realize that perhaps her mission may be impossible. Judge doesn’t want to deal with Gunvalson, while Vicki seems to be eager to get an apology from Tamra. After celebrating Peggy Sulahian’s anniversary party, Lydia revealed that she wasn’t forced to choose between Vicki and Tamra. Instead, her husband was actually the one who chose where they would sit. According to a new report, Lydia McLaughlin explains that she hopes the two will work things out, and she will gladly say that she hasn’t chosen sides. In fact, she would prefer to be left out of everything.

“I don’t like being put in the middle of other people’s drama and when it came time to sit — Doug had put our stuff at a table when we had arrived. That happened to be at Vicki’s table. I was actually grateful, for I would never want anyone to feel left out or alone. I didn’t at all feel like I was having to take sides, but was just sitting down where my purse was. I adore Vicki and I love Tamra and I don’t want to ever hurt either of their feelings,” Lydia McLaughlin explains in her Bravo blog, revealing that she doesn’t want to pick sides, and she doesn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings.

Despite returning to the very dramatic Real Housewives of Orange County show, McLaughlin has only managed to get Shannon Beador upset. During the few times they have seen one another, Lydia has revealed that she and Shannon are clearly not meant to be friends. They are not alike, and McLaughlin feels that Shannon is emotionally charged. However, she doesn’t necessarily feel the same way about Tamra and Vicki. Peggy Sulahian would disagree, as she feels that Tamra is very emotionally charged and keeps bringing up the past.

What do you think about Lydia McLaughlin’s comments about not choosing sides between Vicki and Tamra? Do you think she’s able to keep a friendship with both of them, even though they don’t like each other?

