‘Young And The Restless’ Vet Michael Muhney Joins Cast Of ‘The Good Doctor,’ Heavy Scenes Tease ‘Y&R’ Return?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) alum Michael Muhney will appear on The Good Doctor on Monday, October 23. It could be a way to bring the vet back to Y&R by showing that the actor has the chops to pull off emotional scenes. Young and the Restless fans are still holding on to the slim chance that he will get his job back and return as Adam Newman.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Muhney has made it clear that he has made some mistakes in his past. However, he believes that he deserves a second chance to prove himself. Most of the Young and the Restless cast would welcome him back on the show.

Good Doctor spoilers reveal that Muhney will play the father of an older boy who is very ill. According to the episode description, Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) encounters a patient who resembles his dead brother, Steve. Dr. Murphy quickly figures out that the patients of the boy — played by Muhney and Samantha Sloyan — are keeping the details of his serious health condition from him.

It goes without saying that Muhney’s character will face off against Dr. Murphy. Shaun will insist that the kid deserves to know what is wrong with him. Good Doctor spoilers suggest that Shaun will work hard to save the child since he looks so much like his brother.

Muhney’s role on The Good Doctor could lead to other acting gigs or even open the door to come back to The Young and the Restless. Michael is very good at emotional scenes and will have no problem holding his own in scenes with Freddie Highmore.

Young and the Restless storylines tease that Adam could be returning in the coming months. With Muhney doing more guest spots to get his name out there again, if CBS doesn’t hurry, he will move on to another show and won’t be available to reprise the role of Adam Newman.

Would you like to see Michael Muhney return to The Young and the Restless? Will you watch his October 23 guest appearance on The Good Doctor?

The Good Doctor airs Monday at 10/9 p.m. on ABC.

