Brandi Redmond Reveals Kameron Westcott Has A Double Standard With People Outside Of Zip Code

Brandi Redmond is back for another season of The Real Housewives of Dallas, and despite sharing her marital troubles on the first season of the show, Redmond is back with her husband stronger than ever. It is admirable that they were able to fight their way through their issues and come out stronger on the other side. However, Brandi now has to deal with some other issues, as she doesn’t get along with the new housewife, Kameron Westcott. While filming the show, Kameron has hinted that she thinks Brandi and Stephanie Hollman want to desperately be part of the high society of Dallas.

According to a new report, Brandi Redmond reveals that she’s completely over the new housewife and her comments about her. During their trip to Mexico, Westcott clearly revealed that she didn’t have the same humor as the girls, and she didn’t want to hang around them. Kameron revealed that she thought they were low class, and she called Brandi out for almost anything and everything she said. Now, Redmond reveals that she thinks her new co-star has a double standard as she isn’t pointing to the other ladies’ flaws. Instead, it seems to be all about bringing Brandi down.

“Moving along to Big Bird. I think that she has a double standard because to her it’s OK to talk about washing your vagina at a beach picnic since it’s ‘medically necessary.’ It would have been a different story had I said that. I can hear her in my head saying, ‘Well Brandi, if you need to do that, go do it, but we don’t need to know about your lady parts,'” Brandi Redmond explains in her Bravo blog, revealing that she doesn’t take things too seriously when they come from Kameron.

Of course, on The Real Housewives of Dallas, Westcott has revealed that she takes zip codes, social status, and behavior very seriously. She believes that ladies have to act a certain way to be considered classy, and she has already labeled Brandi and Stephanie as being anything but classy. She doesn’t think that they can be a part of her world. Stephanie and Brandi have revealed that they have no interest in moving to a Dallas zip code and being part of the elite society. For Redmond, that would mean changing who she is, and she has no interest in doing this.

What do you think about Brandi Redmond’s comments about the new housewife? Do you think Kameron needs to lighten up or do you think Brandi has a point about the new housewife taking things too seriously?

