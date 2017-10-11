Would Yolanda Hadid Return To The ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Cast?

Yolanda Hadid quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills over a year ago but would she consider returning to the Bravo TV reality series for an upcoming season?

Earlier this week, the mother of models Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid appeared on Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, where she addressed her current relationships with her co-stars, including her friend Erika “Jayne” Girardi, and revealed whether or not she’d be open to reuniting with the cast.

After being asked whether she keeps in touch with her co-stars, Yolanda Hadid revealed that she had spoken to Erika Girardi the previous day but slammed Lisa Rinna and Lisa Vanderpump for their mean treatment towards the rest of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast. As for her relationship with Brandi Glanville, Hadid said they talk “once in a while.”

Andy Cohen then questioned Yolanda Hadid about her potential return to the cast but was quickly shot down with a firm “No.”

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may recall, Yolanda Hadid joined the cast of the Bravo TV reality series during its third season and starred in a full-time role on the series through Season 6. She then announced that she was leaving the show and a short time later, she sold her Los Angeles home and relocated to New York City.

Yolanda Hadid revealed she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to her fans and followers in an Instagram post over one year ago. Around the same time, rumors began swirling in regard to the reality star possibly being demoted from the show.

In June of last year, TMZ shared a report in which it was revealed that Yolanda Hadid’s role had allegedly been reduced ahead of Season 7, which was reportedly why the former model chose to move on from the show. As the outlet revealed, Hadid hinted that she was fired in her Instagram post but in reality, she had allegedly decided not to take on the part-time role Bravo TV had offered her.

