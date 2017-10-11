Ramona Singer Launches New Business, And It Involves Bethenny Frankel

Ramona Singer has been keeping a low profile since she wrapped the newest season of The Real Housewives of New York. During this season, her friendship with Bethenny Frankel was tested to the extreme, as Frankel considered dropping Singer as a friend altogether. Bethenny felt that she had been disrespected by Singer, as she had brought up Bryn in a conversation about an adult film that Bethenny had made years ago. But it sounds like these two are working things out, as Ramona is ready to help out her friend. Perhaps she wants to make things better, as she just announced a big move in business.

According to a new tweet, Ramona Singer recently launched a new side business for her Real Housewives of New York fans. In this business, she will be selling colorful mugs with the quotes and sayings from the show. Fans were super excited about this, but one person pointed out that one of the mugs had the quote in the wrong order. Perhaps Ramona hasn’t kept a close eye on the production of these mugs, as they aren’t exactly correct. But at least Singer has something correct — she’s donating the proceeds to Bethenny Frankel’s charity, B Strong.

Over the past couple of weeks, Frankel has been working hard to provide aid and supplies to the people of Puerto Rico. She has revealed that Dorinda Medley and Andy Cohen have supported her efforts, and it sounds like Singer is now getting involved in her own way. It is admirable that she’s stepping up and helping out her co-star and friend to provide aid to people in need. Bethenny has revealed that she’s planning on shipping millions of pounds to Puerto Rico and she just needs funds and private planes to make it happen. Hopefully, Ramona will be able to make a difference with her mugs and her mission to donate to charity.

What do you think about Ramona Singer’s decision to sell her mugs and send the proceeds to Bethenny? Do you think she can earn a lot of money and make a difference in Puerto Rico?

