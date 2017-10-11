Are Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Getting Back Together? Source Claims He’s Running Back After Divorce

Brad Pitt is allegedly running back to his former wife, Jennifer Aniston, as his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, continues to speak about their six kids publicly.

On October 11, In Touch Weekly magazine pointed out that Angelina Jolie has made a number of damaging comments about her current family situation, many of which have seemingly targeted Brad Pitt and labeled him as a bad parent.

As the outlet revealed, Angelina Jolie told The New York Times that her six kids, including 16-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, that no one had stood by her in the way the kids had amid her split and implied that her family is doing just fine without the actor.

Because of Angelina Jolie’s ongoing interviews regarding her divorce and their children, Brad Pitt has reportedly been left in need of some major support, which his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, has allegedly offered to him.

“[He] wants and needs Jen in his life,” a source told In Touch Weekly magazine. “Brad’s leaning on her as a confidante now.”

According to the report, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are back in touch with one another years after their messy split made headlines, but when it comes to a rekindled romance, that isn’t Pitt’s intention. As fans likely know, Jennifer Aniston married Justin Theroux in 2015 and appeared to be completely happy in their relationship.

As for how Angelina Jolie reportedly feels about Brad Pitt’s friendship with his former wife, she’s allegedly furious as Jennifer Aniston gets the last laugh.

Jennifer Aniston tied the knot with Brad Pitt in 2000, and five years later, amid rumors of an on-set affair between Pitt and his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star, Angelina Jolie, Aniston filed for divorce. One year after Jennifer Aniston’s divorce filing, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie welcomed their first biological child, Shiloh. Although Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie initially stayed mum about when and where their relationship began, Jolie ultimately admitted to falling in love on the set of their 2005 thriller.

Years after the love triangle made headlines, Jennifer Aniston engaged in an on-set romance with her now-husband, Justin Theroux, as they filmed the 2012 comedy, Wanderlust. Three years later, they tied the knot in their Los Angeles home.

[Featured Image by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images]