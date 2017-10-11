‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Zack Kidnaps Abby To Save His Skin, Will Scott Come To Her Rescue?

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Abby (Melissa Ordway) still hasn’t figured out who she can trust since everybody seems to be withholding bits of the truth from her. It seems imminent that Graham (Max Shippee) is only waiting for the perfect time to reveal Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Dina’s (Marla Adams) big secret. One can only imagine how shocked she will be once she finds out that John Abbott is not her real grandfather, and that her mother and Victor (Eric Braeden) have been lying to her for a long time. Of course, Ashley only wanted to protect her daughter from the fact that she is not a real Abbott since she herself knows how it feels to feel like the outcast.

However, Abby’s business and romantic life are also in turmoil. Since the sex ring scandal broke, Abby has felt as if she is swimming upstream. According to the latest Young and the Restless spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry, Abby will need a shoulder to cry on. Unfortunately, she will turn to Zack (Ryan Ashton) for some wisdom and comfort. Since her family is in chaos, she feels that he is the only person she can trust right now, even though not too long ago she was suspicious of him too.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that it won’t be long before Abby’s suspicions are raised again when she uncovers Zack’s secrets. Zack has been so desperately trying to cover his tracks that he may have left some loose ends hanging. Young and the Restless spoilers state that when Abby seeks out her shoulder to cry on, she may come across Zack talking to someone who is known to be part of the sex ring. Abigail will immediately know that her life is in danger since women have been going missing since the sex ring scandal hit.

Zack may be of the opinion that Abby also needs to disappear, according to the latest spoilers. Her family won’t be too perturbed with her absence since they know that she has a lot to process, according to the spoilers. Young and the Restless viewers know Melissa Ordway is expecting her second daughter and that she will be needing to leave the soap opera for maternity leave soon. Could this be woven into the story to explain her sudden absence? In any event, Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Scott (Daniel Hall) is busy investigating the sex ring scandal, and it will only be a matter if tune before he breaks open the case and rescues Abby Newman.

