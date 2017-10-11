Did ‘Counting On’ Star Derick Dillard Just Admit To Cheating On His Wife Jill Duggar?

Counting On star Derick Dillard married into the Duggar family when he wed Jill Duggar in 2014, and since then, he has never been shy about sharing his thoughts on social media. With his most recent posts of Bible verses about adultery, is it possible he is confessing to cheating on his wife?

According to OK! Magazine, Dillard posted Proverbs 6:32, which reads, “He who commits adultery lacks sense; he who does it destroys himself.”

The next day, he followed up with, “Say 2 wisdom “U r my sister’ & call insight your intimate friend, 2 keep U from the forbidden woman, from the adulteress w her smooth words.”

It took fans no time to respond with speculation that Dillard was trying to own up to misdeeds. Some Twitter followers responded with accusations of a guilty conscience and skeletons in the closet.

While the scriptures were enough to lead people to think that Dillard cheated, it was also the timing of the posts that were suspicious. The reality star recently posted a video of himself partying and dancing with the international students from his church’s college ministry, and his wife was nowhere to be seen.

In addition to tweets of Bible verses, the Counting On star has also posted his opinions on topics ranging from transgender teenagers to racism. His ultra-conservative views have caused some serious backlash, but he has never backed down.

Had a blast getting to hang out with international friends at the international bonfire last night! #intlbonfire17 #internationalstudents #danceparty #southasianstyle A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Sep 30, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

Over the summer, Derick Dillard went on a rant about fellow TLC reality star Jazz Jennings, who is a transgender teen. He claimed Jennings is mentally ill and that she is setting a bad example for young people in America.

Fans and celebrities have denounced his behavior as a campaign of harassment.

When it comes to racism, Dillard also has voiced a controversial opinion. According to Hollywood Gossip, after the NFL anthem protests, he tweeted that America is one of the “least racist” countries on Earth.

Fans immediately responded that Dillard was naive and privileged, so he couldn’t see the race problems in the country.

Pumped for this upcoming year of ministry @c3crosschurch If you're already back in Fayetteville, we'd love to see you tonight for the C3 Launch service at 8pm at Cross Church Fayetteville! #collegeministry #family #C3 A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Aug 16, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

Oddly enough, the tweet was completely opposite to one he posted in August after the Charlottesville riots. In response to the white supremacist rallies, he wrote that he was praying for the victims of the violence and followed that up by saying racism is evil.

No one knows why he changed his mind on the subject, but some believe it may be because he has plans for a future in politics, and wants to pander to his base.

New episodes of Counting On air Monday nights on TLC.

