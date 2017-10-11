‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Reveals Shock Over Aleeah’s Guilt For Ali’s Condition

Leah Messer and Corey Simms had noticed that their daughter, Aleeah, had been acting out. The Teen Mom 2 stars decided to sit her down and listen to what she had to say with the goal of figuring out why she was acting out. Messer was shocked to learn that Aleeah was holding on to tremendous grief and guilt for her twin sister’s diagnosis. A few years ago, Ali was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, and she had to get a wheelchair. Perhaps Aleeah felt that she lost her sister in a certain way, as they were no longer identical in some sense.

According to a new set of tweets, Leah Messer revealed that she had no idea that her daughter was carrying around such guilt. She reveals that she didn’t know that Aleeah thought she was to blame for Ali’s condition, as she had seen the ultrasound photos of Ali being squished into a corner of the womb and Aleeah taking all of the space. This was enough for Aleeah to feel guilty and perhaps make up a story that she’s solely responsible for her sister’s health issues. Maybe that’s why she’s lashing out and pushing Ali to do the same things she’s doing.

“Broke my heart. She is so torn…She doesn’t want to believe it’s real. However, it’s like, she kind of knows it’s real, and feels guilt,” Leah Messer revealed about her daughter, adding about the ultrasound photo, “Yes.. just seeing baby pictures and ultrasound pics. I guess she just assumed that and has never said anything until that moment!”

Many viewers revealed that they were heartbroken to hear that Aleeah felt so guilty about her sister’s condition. As Leah described to her daughter, Ali had been born with a chromosome issue and her muscular dystrophy had nothing to do with her. Perhaps Aleeah just needed to talk to her mother about her guilt so she could understand that she had done nothing wrong. During her talk with her mother, Aleeah explained that she had squished her sister in the womb because she was so much bigger. However, Leah revealed that she had nothing to do with Ali’s condition and she just needed to focus on being the best friend and sister as she had always been.

What do you think about Leah Messer’s comments that she had no idea that her daughter was struggling? Are you surprised that her daughter was carrying around so much guilt over her sister’s condition?

[Featured Image by MTV]