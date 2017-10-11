Many Pokemon GO players are now thrilled for the upcoming Halloween Event 2017, which is said to bring a new batch of pocket monsters. The Pokemon Company revealed last week that gamers could expect several surprises before this month ends. Now, new reports claim that another legendary bird is set to arrive in the popular augmented-reality game.

“Plenty of good stuff is coming to the game later this October, and we can’t wait to get out and about to see what sort of excitement we can scare up while catching new Pokemon to fill out our Pokedex.”

Speculations about the possible arrival of Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO started to make rounds after a leaked email allegedly confirmed the American software developer’s plan to add the legendary Pokemon via the imminent Halloween Event 2017. For starters, Ho-Oh is a Fire-type monster that is closely related to Lugia. It is also considered as the trio master of the Legendary beast.

However, a Reddit user claiming to be a Niantic employee debunked the rumors. A certain NianticGeorge said that Ho-Oh is not arriving in Pokemon GO anytime soon. “I reviewed our support ticketing system and I can confirm that our support team did not send this erroneous message,” he said.

Despite this, gamers could still expect more exciting new pocket monsters to be added in the game. In fact, Express had revealed the names of the new Ghost-type Pokemon that would be joining Pokemon GO as part of the Halloween Event 2017, which include Dusclops, Duskull, Shuppet, Banette, and Mega Banette. The publication suggests that this group pocket monster is an impressive selection for a limited time event.

The news outlet also suggests that a new Legendary Raid would be launched along with the Halloween Event 2017 and the Gen 3 Pokemon. While the claim could possibly be true, it is important to note that Niantic has yet to confirm or deny this unverified report. Therefore, avid players of the Pokemon GO should take this speculation lightly.

Meanwhile, Comicbook reports that some Pokemon GO players are experiencing another type of glitch recently. The news outlet claims that the bug allowed Raid Bosses to run away after a Raid Battle. A clip showing how an Entei Pokemon flee after a Raid made rounds online earlier this week.

“So, is the new video proof that Raid Bosses can suddenly escape from players in the middle of a capture attempt? Well, we’re not totally sure. If you take a closer look at the video, you can see that the player earns 10,110 XP after Entei escapes. That’s how much XP a player earns for completing a raid and successfully capturing a Raid Boss with a “Nice” throw… which is exactly what the player hit Entei with before it fled.”

“The game showed Entei escaping when it was supposedly impossible, but gave the player XP as if it had captured it,” the publication shares. Niantic and The Pokemon Company have yet to address the most-recent glitch. Stay tuned for more Pokemon GO news and updates!

