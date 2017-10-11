‘Teen Mom 2’ Baby Bombshell — Another Cast Member Is Expecting A Baby

The cast of Teen Mom 2 is about to get bigger. Jenelle Evans’ ex-husband Courtland Rogers revealed on Twitter that he and his girlfriend are expecting a baby, and he couldn’t be happier.

The couple has been sharing various pregnancy details on social media, including the fact that they will find out the baby’s sex on the 25th.

Rogers commented that he is “so freaking excited” to find out if they are going to have a girl or a boy, and Lindsey Renee, Rogers’ girlfriend, tweeted that her baby daddy is already spoiling her with a trip to Outback to get a bloomin’ onion.

This will be the second child for Rogers, who has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Rogers was married to Evans for two years, from 2012 to 2014, but it was a rough time for both since they admitted to being hooked on heroin. Evans also accused Rogers of causing her to have a miscarriage after punching her in the stomach during a fight, most of which was caught on Teen Mom 2 cameras.

Radar Online reports that court papers from Brunswick County District Court show a warrant was issued for Rogers’ arrest on January 11, 2013, for an alleged assault on a female and battery of an unborn child.

" Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment, until it becomes a memory ". Dr. Seuss — Courtland Rogers (@est4life910) October 11, 2017

Police arrested Rogers in March 2013 and made a plea deal to get his 75-day jail sentence suspended for two years probation, a $200 fine, and completion of a domestic violence program.

Rogers claims he has never hit Evans.

While Rogers is celebrating the news of a new baby, Evans is threatening to leave the reality show that made her famous because she claims MTV is treating her poorly.

Evans went on a social media rant after the most recent episode, because she claimed the network edited the footage to make it look like her relationship with new husband David Eason was an abusive one.

According to People magazine, Evans says she has blocked the producers’ numbers and doesn’t know if they have tried to contact her. She says she wants to focus on her family. The 25-year-old mom of three also says that she is unhappy because no matter what she does to improve herself, the show always portrays her as “the bad one.”

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights on MTV.

