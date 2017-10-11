Kylie Jenner Reportedly Devastated That She Can’t Get Lip Fillers During Pregnancy As She Sees Lips Deflating

As her baby bump is growing, Kylie Jenner continues to have a rough time dealing with her pregnancy and everything that goes along with it. As the Inquisitr reported earlier, Kylie Jenner has already hired an entourage to help her out with essential things during the pregnancy so that she doesn’t need to lift a finger as she focuses on birthing a healthy baby. But that isn’t the only struggle Kylie is facing.

A new report from Radar Online is also reporting that the 20-year-old is devastated that she can’t get lip injections during her pregnancy. When the reality star went in for her routine filler injections, the doctor refused to do the procedure since Jenner is pregnant.

“Now she is just petrified because she is starting to see her lips deflate back to their original size,” the insider dished.

The report also points out a noticeable change in Jenner’s looks as her face is a little rounder and her lip fillers have begun to deflate. Furthermore, the “social media queen” has not been posting as much on her popular Instagram page which has over 98 million followers. But when she does post, the photos are either throwbacks, from the waist up, or business-related.

The insider went on to say that Kylie doesn’t like it when her face is not plumped up with fillers, but she is realizing that she will just have to deal with it for the time being.

On her show, Life of Kylie, Jenner dished that she was always insecure about her lips, but it really hit her hard when she was 15-years-old and a boy she was with at the time made her very self-conscious about her lips and kissing skills.

“I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’ But I took that really hard,” she said on the show.

In the same episode, Life and Style reports that Jenner helped with donations for children with cleft lips. The youngest Jenner partnered with Smile Train to donate money to children in Peru who were undergoing surgeries for cleft lips. The proceeds from some her lip kits went directly to the project and Kylie said that it made her happy to know that her money was going to something that changes people’s lives.

Both Jenner and her rumored baby daddy Travis Scott have yet to comment on the pregnancy publicly but there’s only so long before someone sneaks a picture of Kylie and her growing belly. Do you think Jenner should be as upset as she is over the lip injections, or do you think that she should be focusing on her pregnancy instead?

