‘Little People, Big World’: Audrey Roloff Shares Fan’s Inspiring Yet Heartbreaking ‘Always More’ Story

Aside from being a star on the hit reality TV series Little People, Big World, Audrey Roloff is known for her mantra, “Always More.”
Audrey gets inspiration from these words, especially when things get rough or when she simply wants to be reminded that there is “always more” to look forward to. The 26-year-old avid runner wrote “Always More” on her arm before races. Audrey also wrote the phrase on the bottom of her old running shoes, which she previously painted red and then hoisted on telephone wires.
Audrey believes that by doing so, she is able to let go of certain seasons in her life and help her “embrace a new one,” as she explained on her blog.
Some fans of Audrey have taken the “Always More” mantra for their own to help them get through difficult times in their lives. In fact, Audrey shared a story yesterday about a woman named Kerry Smith, who got a tattoo to honor her father who passed away after a battle with ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Smith said that her father “left his earthly body” on August 16 at the age of 70. He was diagnosed with ALS almost nine months before the “ruthless and unforgiving beast” took him. Smith told Audrey that her father’s “faith never wavered” despite losing the “ability to walk, eat and speak.”
Audrey has a strong foundation with regard to her Christian belief. This is what made Smith relate to Audrey, as she and her father looked to God for support during their ordeal.
Audrey got her “Always More” life mantra from a Bible verse.
Ephesians 3:20 says, “Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than we could ever ask or imagine.”
Audrey interpreted the verse to mean that there is “always more” that is within her through God.
“God’s plan is perfect,” said Smith. “Throughout it all, I knew that God was in the middle of it all.”
Holding our baby girl for the first time, while looking up into her daddy's watery eyes… wow. Oh my heart. I think I'll be discovering the depths and significance of this moment for a long time. I'm so thankful my doula @echo_zielinski captured this for us to cherish! My goodness… I've fallen in love with Jeremy in a whole new way, and I've come to understand the Father's love for us on a whole new level.
Like Audrey, Smith believed that there was “always more” to what she and her family were experiencing during her father’s suffering. She said that “God was ALWAYS there, encouraging me, ALWAYS lifting me up, ALWAYS calming my heart, and ALWAYS promising me that there is “ALWAYS MORE.”
Audrey said that Smith’s story is just one of the many that inspire and encourage her. Audrey also said that it made her “heart ache in the best kind of way.”
Some of Audrey’s followers related to Smith’s story and shared their own.
Most of the followers shared how they witnessed how people close to them were taken away by ALS, a debilitating neurodegenerative disease officially called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. ALS got a lot of attention a few years ago thanks to the Ice Bucket Challenge craze, which was started by Peter Frates, himself an ALS sufferer.
Our precious baby girl – Ember Jean Roloff – is finally here!!! 7.13 lbs 20.25" long and born on September 10th. Wow. Natural labor was the hardest thing I've ever done, but holding our baby for the first time was undeniably the most empowering and rewarding moment of my life. Of course, I wrote "always more" on my hand when I went into labor, but never have these words carried more meaning. The whole time I just kept reminding myself of the MORE that was within me through Christ – that I could keep enduring, surrendering, trusting, and pushing more and more because of Christ's strength within me. The second she was out of my belly and into my arms, the tears of pain ceased, and Jeremy and I looked at our daughter and each other with tears of uncontainable joy. We are in complete awe of the miracle of life, and feeling so blessed to be entrusted with such a beautiful daughter. Sweet little Ember, may you always be a light in the darkness, glowing in all you do, enduring, feirce, and hard to extinguish;) May you always believe in the more that is within you, and when stoked and kindled by your Creator – may you be able to burn and glow even MORE than you ever could on you own. We love you so much Ember Jean Roloff. Thank you for making us "mom and dad"
As for Audrey, her “Always More” mantra never meant so much to her than when she was giving birth to her daughter Ember Jean. Audrey wrote “Always More” on her hand to remind her that there was more in her.
