‘Little People, Big World’: Audrey Roloff Shares Fan’s Inspiring Yet Heartbreaking ‘Always More’ Story

Aside from being a star on the hit reality TV series Little People, Big World, Audrey Roloff is known for her mantra, “Always More.”

Audrey gets inspiration from these words, especially when things get rough or when she simply wants to be reminded that there is “always more” to look forward to. The 26-year-old avid runner wrote “Always More” on her arm before races. Audrey also wrote the phrase on the bottom of her old running shoes, which she previously painted red and then hoisted on telephone wires.

Audrey believes that by doing so, she is able to let go of certain seasons in her life and help her “embrace a new one,” as she explained on her blog.

Some fans of Audrey have taken the “Always More” mantra for their own to help them get through difficult times in their lives. In fact, Audrey shared a story yesterday about a woman named Kerry Smith, who got a tattoo to honor her father who passed away after a battle with ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Smith said that her father “left his earthly body” on August 16 at the age of 70. He was diagnosed with ALS almost nine months before the “ruthless and unforgiving beast” took him. Smith told Audrey that her father’s “faith never wavered” despite losing the “ability to walk, eat and speak.”

Audrey has a strong foundation with regard to her Christian belief. This is what made Smith relate to Audrey, as she and her father looked to God for support during their ordeal.

Audrey got her “Always More” life mantra from a Bible verse.

Ephesians 3:20 says, “Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than we could ever ask or imagine.”

Audrey interpreted the verse to mean that there is “always more” that is within her through God.

“God’s plan is perfect,” said Smith. “Throughout it all, I knew that God was in the middle of it all.”

Like Audrey, Smith believed that there was “always more” to what she and her family were experiencing during her father’s suffering. She said that “God was ALWAYS there, encouraging me, ALWAYS lifting me up, ALWAYS calming my heart, and ALWAYS promising me that there is “ALWAYS MORE.”

Audrey said that Smith’s story is just one of the many that inspire and encourage her. Audrey also said that it made her “heart ache in the best kind of way.”

Some of Audrey’s followers related to Smith’s story and shared their own.

Most of the followers shared how they witnessed how people close to them were taken away by ALS, a debilitating neurodegenerative disease officially called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. ALS got a lot of attention a few years ago thanks to the Ice Bucket Challenge craze, which was started by Peter Frates, himself an ALS sufferer.

As for Audrey, her “Always More” mantra never meant so much to her than when she was giving birth to her daughter Ember Jean. Audrey wrote “Always More” on her hand to remind her that there was more in her.

