Gwen Stefani Pregnancy Rumors: She Wants Twins With Blake Shelton?

Gwen Stefani is reportedly hoping to conceive twins with her boyfriend of two years, Blake Shelton.

According to a report by Life & Style magazine on October 11, Gwen Stefani, who shares three sons with her former husband Gavin Rossdale, including 11-year-old Kingston, nine-year-old Zuma, and three-year-old Apollo, is desperate to give Blake Shelton his first child.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are desperate for a baby girl, the magazine explained to readers, adding that the couple was going to extreme lengths to start a family. However, at this point, it does not appear that Stefani is pregnant. That said, the outlet claimed the singer recently underwent in-vitro fertilization and said that she “absolutely” wants twins.

As for how Blake Shelton feels about the potential of welcoming two or three babies at once, the source said that while Shelton really wants to become a father, the idea of multiple babies at once is quite daunting to the country singer. As for Stefani, she feels that Shelton will be a great father, especially if they end up having a baby girl. As the source noted, Shelton would be very protective of their potential daughter.

Blake Shelton would also be protective of Gwen Stefani if she gets pregnant since the pregnancy would be considered high-risk. As fans know, Gwen Stefani is currently 48-years-old, which is not exactly the ideal age to conceive. In fact, it can be downright dangerous, and Stefani will likely need to be closely monitored by doctors if she is able to conceive a child or children with her singer boyfriend.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began dating in 2015 after their marriages to Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert came to an end. Right away, rumors began swirling about Stefani’s alleged pregnancies and the couple’s engagement, but so far, they haven’t confirmed that any of the rumors, including the recent allegation of twins, are true.

