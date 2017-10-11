Trump Wants ‘Fake News’ NBC Off Air For ‘Moron’ Nuclear Weapons Report: Trump’s Twitter Challenges CNN License

The Twitter tirades of President Donald Trump continue to capture the attention of the world on Wednesday, October 11. As reported by the Inquisitr, Trump initially took to Twitter around 6:47 a.m. to proclaim that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was “demanding” that all NFL players stand for the national anthem. That assertion was quickly blasted by the NFL, which issued a statement that commentary about Goodell’s national anthem memo was not accurate. Now, President Trump is claiming that reports about his desire for a tenfold increase in the U.S. nuclear weapons arsenal are “fiction” and “fake news” that was allegedly created to demean him.

As seen in the tweets below, President Trump wrote that NBC News made up the story about Trump wanting to increase the nuclear weapons arsenal 10 times over. In that tweet, which was published to Twitter at 9:45 a.m., Trump wrote that NBC was equal to CNN. Trump has been known for calling CNN “fake news” on Twitter for quite a while now. Trump went on to bash NBC and other “networks” in a follow-up tweet at 9:55 a.m., which stated that so much alleged “fake news” is coming from NBC and “the Networks” that Trump felt it was time to challenge their broadcasting licenses, calling them, “Bad for country!”

Fake @NBCNews made up a story that I wanted a "tenfold" increase in our U.S. nuclear arsenal. Pure fiction, made up to demean. NBC = CNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

As reported by the Hill, President Trump allegedly requested such a ramping up of the nuclear weaponry the U.S. possesses that it was a shock to the top military personnel and senior administration officials in the room. After Trump allegedly asked for the nuclear weapons arsenal to be increased 10 times over, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson allegedly called Trump a “moron.”

Meanwhile, Twitter users are responding to Trump’s tweets, with some reminding the president how much he spoke about stockpiling weapons while on the campaign trail and in the wake of becoming president. The Hill points to a meeting President Trump had in July at the Pentagon, wherein Trump spoke of expanding the nuclear capabilities of the U.S. after learning that the country’s weapons stockpile had decreased during the past 50 years.

