Jinger Duggar Is Still Traditional Despite Pants, Husband Jeremy Vuolo Show Off Beautiful Wife On Instagram

Jinger Duggar has been flouting Duggar family rules ever since she got married to Jeremy Vuolo. Although it only has been eleven months since her wedding, she has started to pursue her own interests in Laredo, Texas. Now that she does not have to take care of her numerous siblings, she has found more time to pursue photography and travel with her husband. However, the fascinating development has been in her decision to make pants a regular part of her outfit.

The Duggars are famous for their dress code, which they instill in their kids from a young age. Michelle Duggar, the matriarch of the family, enforces a skirts-only policy with an emphasis on clothing that covers cleavage, shoulders, thighs, and knees.

“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary,” Jill Duggar, older sister of Jinger, wrote in a book about her life with 18 siblings, according to Bustle. “We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband… We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping, or bare-shouldered tops; and when needed, we wear an undershirt.”

However, ever since her wedding, Jinger has been branching out of her family’s beliefs. While all of her married sisters — Jill, Jessa and Joy-Anna — got pregnant before their first wedding anniversary, the 23-year-old Duggar has not given out any baby news. She also decided to include pants into her wardrobe, showing her younger sisters that you can still look feminine and respectful while wearing jeans, leggings or baggy chinos.

Took my man ice skating ⛸ for the first time ever! He was great! ☺️???????? A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Sep 12, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

That does not mean that she has given up all aspects of family tradition. Despite her changed outlook on motherhood and fashion style, she still sticks to the recipes, diets, and domestic habits that she grew up with.

With the autumn approaching and her travelings with Jeremy coming to an end, Jinger has started to upload a lot more about her baking. To properly greet in the colder months, she how she made pumpkin spice muffins. Taking this one step further, she uploaded a series of pictures that showed her followers how to make the Duggars’ beloved rolls.

The fans were impressed by the clarity of her instructions, as wells as how good the rolls looked.

“Thanks for sharing! Love the step by step pictures,” one fan commented. “Helps us visual learners big time!”

“These look amazing,” another wrote. “Can’t wait to try out the recipe!

Even though they are not pregnant with their first baby yet, Jinger and Jeremy seem to be totally fine with how their lives are going. While they have decreased their Instagram updates recently, they have been attending plenty of weddings together, still in the middle of their own honeymoon phase.

Jeremy showed off just how beautiful his wife was even when he was celebrating his friend’s birthday.

Happy Birthday, @joshua_conway!!! I am so grateful for you and what God’s done in your life. You’re like a brother to me. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Oct 9, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

The fans seem to agree.

“Jinger is gorgeous,” one fan wrote. “Y’all are a stunning couple!

Do you think Jinger and Jeremy are delaying having a baby on purpose? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jinger Vuolo/Facebook]