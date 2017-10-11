Nathan Griffith To Pursue Legal Action Against Jenelle Evans And David Eason?

Nathan Griffith probably wasn’t pleased when he watched this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2 as David Eason was caught lashing out at Kaiser. David yelled at the little boy, he grabbed him by the arm, and he ignored him when he was calling out for food. Jenelle Evans was furious with the episode and she decided to delete social media because she felt she was being pushed into a corner. Nathan didn’t say much about the scene, except that MTV edits the scenes to make Evans look like a good mother.

Perhaps Griffith has a plan in place to get Kaiser out of the home. He’s clearly not happy living with David and Jenelle. Nathan may want to get Kaiser full-time, so he can protect him from David and he may have a case now that he has footage of David grabbing his arm and dragging him. According to a new tweet, Nathan Griffith didn’t say much about his plans but his fans want him to pursue legal action. Perhaps they want him to file some kind of action so David isn’t allowed to put his hands on the little boy.

“What are you planning to do about David abusing your son?” one person asked Nathan after he posted photos of himself with Kaiser, to which another person added, “I’m sure he has an opinion on David and Jenelle but was probably advised by his attorney not to voice it on social media.”

Of course, Nathan Griffith’s mother has already tried to get Kaiser removed from the home. A few months ago, Nathan’s mother decided to file for emergency custody after she found bruises on Kaiser. Reports also revealed that Kaiser said that David had hit him in the face, but there is no evidence of his happening. Perhaps Griffith is exploring what his options are, but it sounds like he has the support of his mother and now the support of Teen Mom 2 viewers. Many viewers are terrified what the little boy is going through and they feel that legal action may be the only option to keep him safe.

What do you think of Nathan Griffith keeping silent about his plans to protect his son? Do you think he should file legal action against David and Jenelle after what happened during Monday’s episode of Teen Mom 2?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]