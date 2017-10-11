Is Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant? Rumor Claims She’s Expecting A Child With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Three of Kourtney Kardashian’s sisters are reportedly expecting children, and now, weeks after Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner sparked rumors of a pregnancy as Kim Kardashian’s use of a surrogate was confirmed, the oldest Kardashian sister is rumored to be expecting a fourth child.

According to a new report, 38-year-old Kourtney Kardashian, who shares three children with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, is allegedly pregnant with the first child of her 24-year-old boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

“She was thrilled to learn she was expecting,” a source told Life & Style magazine on October 11, adding that the couple is currently keeping their reported baby news between themselves and a few friends and family members.

Kourtney Kardashian has always loved being a part of a big family, and when it comes to her three kids — 7-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, and 2-year-old Reign — she reportedly hopes they too will be a part of a big family. In fact, last year, during an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, Kardashian said she would love to have more children.

“I could see myself with six kids,” she explained.

Although Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Scott Disick came to an end in 2015, she never ruled out the idea of having more kids but reportedly felt she should wait until she was with someone who was present and sober. As the Life & Style magazine insider revealed, Kardashian has reportedly found just that with Younes Bendjima, who will allegedly make the “perfect father.”

A post shared by Younes Bendjima (@younesbendjima) on Oct 3, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

As for how Scott Disick feels about his former girlfriend’s romance with Younes Bendjima, the insider said that he will do anything to sabotage the romance and noted that he’s considered showing up to wherever the couple is spending time with one another. He’s also reportedly been hunting for dirt on Bendjima in an effort to break them up.

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who are both rumored to be expecting their first children with boyfriends Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott, respectively, have chosen to stay quiet on their alleged baby news.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner, tune into Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 14 on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]