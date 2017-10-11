Is ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Ami Brown ‘Winning’ Battle Against Stage 4 Lung Cancer?

Alaskan Bush People fans continue to ask about Ami Brown and her battle with stage 4 lung cancer on social media. A few of the Brown family siblings are active on social media, and fans of the Brown family’s long-running Discovery Channel reality TV series, Alaskan Bush People, are asking, “How is your mother doing?” Despite no official answers from the Brown family on Ami Brown’s health, the Christian Post reported on Wednesday that the Brown family matriarch “seems to be winning her battle against her stage 4 lung cancer.”

According to the report, Ami Brown, 54, has finished with chemotherapy and radiation treatments for a stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis, which isn’t a new update. The Matthew Jeremiah Brown Facebook page shared a month ago that Ami Brown had “finished the first round of treatment,” citing an alleged official update from Brown family sibling Noah Brown, 25. The report on the Christian Post goes on to say that Ami Brown is “still not in tip-top shape” following weeks of “intense” treatment for late-stage lung cancer, as previously noted by Country Living.

The Inquisitr also shared on Tuesday that Ami Brown was reportedly out having dinner recently with Alaskan Bush People patriarch Billy Brown, 64, and at least one Brown family sibling, Rain Brown, the youngest of seven children and also the most active on social media as @heroofkirrkwell. So far, all updates that say Ami Brown is “doing better” and is “winning” her battle with stage 4 lung cancer have not been confirmed by the Discovery Channel or any of the Brown family members. The Christian Post also pointed out that speculations are still swirling about filming for a new season of Alaskan Bush People, as well as the location of some of the Brown family members.

The last official update on Ami Brown’s health was shared by the Discovery Channel on the Alaskan Bush People Facebook page and featured a short video update from Rain Brown, 14, and Snowbird Brown, 22. On August 23, Rain and Snowbird Brown shared that “mom is doing okay” and “hanging in there.” More recent updates on the Alaskan Bush People Facebook page from visitor posts seem to indicate that Ami Brown is “still fighting.” Other updates from visitors, who appear to be close to the Brown family from the time they spent in Alaska filming Alaskan Bush People, say that Joshua “Bam” Brown, 33, was spotted in Cortez, Colorado, a few days ago, and some members of the Brown family have been filming in Colorado with a “very small crew.”

The Matthew “Matt” Jeremiah Brown Facebook page shared fan sightings of both Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown and Noah Brown, 25, as some of the Brown family is currently “on the move,” while other members are staying with Ami Brown in California as she continues cancer treatment. Radar Online shared a rumor on Wednesday that the new season of Alaskan Bush People is on an “indefinite hold” as Ami Brown continues to fight stage 4 lung cancer, but ongoing visitor comments on the Alaskan Bush People Facebook page seem to be real updates, for both fans and non-fans alike, that discussed when the show will return. Not even a week ago, visitor posts shared that filming of Ami Brown “is going to depend” on her health, while other Brown family members can continue to film “without her,” adding that “prayers and good thoughts” are still needed for Ami.

[Featured Image by Discovery Communications via Alaskan Bush People/Twitter]