‘This Is Us’ Spoilers: Kevin To Get Addicted To Prescription Medication?

This Is Us delivered another powerful and emotional episode this week, but it was the ending that had some viewers wondering if some very dark days are ahead for the character of Kevin Pearson, played by Justin Hartley.

According to Pop Sugar, This Is Us focused a lot on Kevin this week, namely his unresolved feelings of grief over his father Jack’s death. While Kate has been the one in the past who has shut down when talking about her dad’s untimely death, fans recently found out that Kevin is just as bad when it comes to expressing his feelings over Jack’s passing.

During the episode, Kevin was finally on set to film his brand new movie, which featured actor Sylvester Stallone. It was revealed that Sly happened to be Jack’s favorite actor, and he was a huge fan of the Rocky star. Kate filled in Stallone on her dad’s love for his movies, and opened up to him about his death. Later, the actor mentioned it to Kevin just before they filmed a big scene together. The surprise of hearing Stallone mention Jack was too much for Kevin to handle, and he had a hard time getting through the scenes. Later, Sly gave Kevin some very heartfelt advice, which he seemingly started to take.

However, This Is Us fans later watched as Kevin aggravated an old injury from his past while filming an action scene. He later called Kate to tell her about it. After their conversation, Kate is seeing talking to her father’s ashes telling him that Kevin is just like him as Kevin begins to take painkillers for his injured knee.

Many This Is Us fans believe that that scene was foreshadowing a serious addiction issue for Kevin, who is currently struggling. If Kevin is just like Jack, could that mean that he’s prone to substance abuse, the way that Jack and his father before him were addicted to alcohol?

As always, This Is Us chooses to tell stories in pieces and through time jumping flashbacks. It looks like viewers will just have to keep tuning in to NBC’s hit show to find out if Kevin is going to struggle with addiction much like Jack did.

What are your thoughts on the theories about Kevin on This Is Us?

[Featured Image by Maarten de Boer/NBC]