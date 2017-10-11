Discovery Channel has yet to confirm if Alaskan Bush People Season 8 is still happening. Due to the scarcity of details, many fans cannot help but make their own theories about the fate of the much-loved reality show. Now, new reports claimed that the Brown family might resume filming for the series after Ami had completed her chemotherapy.

In Touch Weekly shared that Ami Brown had ended her treatment already. However, the news outlet noted that the 53-year-old reality star was not ready to return to work yet and film Alaskan Bush People Season 8, even if she is already out of the hospital. A Facebook fan page called Alaskan Bush People Exposed claimed that Billy, Matt, Bam, Gabe, Bear, and Bird were still in California.

“Ami update: She is not in the hospital, however, chemotherapy/radiation has taken its toll on her, and she is not well enough to start filming yet. Filming has been delayed. They are still in CA except for Noah and Rain/Ruth. They were spotted in Idaho of all places!”

Rumors about the show’s possible cancellation were sparked after it was revealed that Ami Brown only had a three percent chance of survival and her health continued to decline by the day. However, other reports suggest that the clan is still willing to return for Alaskan Bush People Season 8 since they need the money to support the treatment and medication for their matriarch. The Hollywood Gossip previously claimed that Billy and his children were already filming the series’ eighth installment, which might start airing this month.

The news outlet even shared that the show was unlikely to face cancellation since it was able to rake in 2.8 million viewers during its seventh season. The Hollywood Gossip stated that Alaskan Bush People Season 8 might feature the wedding of Noah and his girlfriend, Rhain. Speculation also claimed that the yet-to-be-confirmed eighth installment would tackle Ami Brown’s battle with stage-4 lung cancer.

'Alaskan Bush People' Star Ami Brown Completed Chemo — Get an Update on Her Health https://t.co/xuGnIoX7uZ — Primadonne (@primadonneblog) October 11, 2017

Meanwhile, other reports suggested that Gabe would not be joining his family in Alaskan Bush People Season 8. Alaskan Bush People Exposed claimed the 27-year old Discovery Channel artist wanted to stay away from the limelight after getting “heartbroken” with the challenges his family was currently facing.

While these reports could be true, it should be noted that Discovery Channel had yet to confirm or deny these claims. Hence, fans patiently waiting for Alaskan Bush People Season 8 should take these reports lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for more news and updates!

[Featured Image by Alaskan Bush People/Twitter]