‘Power’ Season 5: Naturi Naughton And Omari Hardwick On Set, Possible Release Date

Naturi Naughton shared a sneak peek of Power Season 5 with her on-screen husband, Omari Hardwick. When does Season 5 of Power come out? An official release date is yet to be announced, but since filming has already begun, it will likely return to Starz in Summer 2018.

Warning: There are spoilers ahead.

The finale of the fourth season left fans with a cliffhanger. Tariq got revenge for his sister’s death by killing Ray Ray, and Angela Valdez is going to hunt the shooter while Tasha prepares to take on the murder case.

Power creator Courtney Kemp shared what fans could expect from Power Season 5. Kemp revealed that Ghost, Tommy, and Kanan would put aside their differences to take on Dre. The ruthless and ambitious murderer used the lessons he learned from Kanan and Ghost to align himself with the powerful Jimenez cartel.

Kemp confirmed that Power Season 5, Episode 1 had been completed and it continued where the finale of the fourth season concluded. The showrunner told Deadline that the season begins with Valdez trying to figure out what happened with the murder of dirty cop Ray Ray.

Tasha is determined to keep Tariq out of jail as she has already lost one child. We are going to see Tariq live with the consequences of his decisions that led to his sister’s murder and the revenge killing. Tasha and Ghost don’t know about his drug addiction, which may play a significant part in his decision making.

Kemp teased making big changes to the cast of Season 5 and stated that the main characters were less safe than ever before. She also teased Ghost and Angela Valdez rekindling their romance. Valdez put her career on the line to exonerate Ghost in his murder case, and it seemed to improve their relationship, which looked like it could never recover from the third season arrest.

Kemp also confirms that she is going to stay on board as the showrunner if the series continues past the fifth season. She also sympathizes with Tariq due to the role models he has in his life with criminal parents.

Power Season 5 release date is likely in Summer 2018.

