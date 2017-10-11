Kim Zolciak Takes Legal Action Against Racist Allegations Made By NeNe Leakes: Is She Being Fired From ‘RHOA’

Kim Zolciak has enlisted the help of lawyer Marty Singer as she continues to feud with her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star NeNe Leakes.

After NeNe Leakes reportedly labeled the mother of six as a “racist” during a bitter feud on social media, a source has confirmed to Us Weekly magazine that Kim Zolciak is now taking legal action against her former friend.

“Kim hired Marty to represent her and handle NeNe in light of Nene’s defamatory comments about Kim,” an insider said on October 11, adding that the attorney and his team are currently informing Zolciak of her options.

Kim Zolciak also confirmed that she’s hired legal counsel in her battle against NeNe Leakes during an October 10 appearance on Larry King Now.

According to the report, Kim Zolciak and her daughter, 20-year-old Brielle Biermann, began feuding online after a video shot by Biermann surfaced on Snapchat, which reportedly included roaches on the floor in NeNe Leakes’ bathroom. In response to the clip, Leakes went on a rant against Zolciak’s oldest child, telling her that if there was a roach in her home, Biermann had brought it with her.

NeNe Leakes went on to take aim at Brielle Biermann’s look by telling her to let the air out of her “fake lips, fake t***ies, and fake a**” because she’s never going to be Kylie Jenner. Leakes then said that she and her “trashy” mother were “disgusting” and “racist.”

In response to NeNe Leakes’ shocking allegations, Kim Zolciak shared a statement, confirming that everyone in her life knows she’s far from racist and reminding fans that she’s never been labeled as “racist” when she and NeNe Leakes are getting along.

“Everyone in my life knows that I am far from racist and unfortunately NeNe Leakes has tried for the last 10 years to paint that picture because that’s her last resort. (It’s convenient that I’m not racist when we are getting along.)”

“I will NOT stand for these slanderous comments!” Kim Zolciak added.

In other NeNe Leakes news, the reality star is rumored to be on the chopping block with Bravo TV after she told a woman heckler over the weekend that she hoped her Uber driver raped her on the way home.

To see more of NeNe Leakes and her co-stars, including Kandi Burruss, Kim Zolciak, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Sheree Whitfield, Kenya Moore, and Eva Marcille, tune into the premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 on November 5 at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Kris Connor/Getty Images]