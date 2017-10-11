‘Alaskan Bush People’ Ami Has Completed Her Chemotherapy – A Timeline Of Amorosa’s Cancer Battle

“Alaskan Bush People” may be over for now but the stars behind this popular reality show continue to live their life amid the absence of cameras filming their every move. Fans of the series still follow updates about their beloved Brown family specifically Ami’s battle with cancer.

Earlier this year, Brown matriarch was diagnosed with Stage 3B Lung Cancer which eventually progressed to its maximum height, Stage 4. “Alaskan Bush People” Season 7 departed with lesser update on her condition leaving fans crying and heartbroken.

Meanwhile, Facebook pages dedicated to giving updates about the family keep “ABP” fans posted on the recent happenings about the Browns.

Out Of The Hospital

According to In Touch Weekly, the 54-year-old mom was released of the hospital after completing her chemotherapy and radiation treatment. The update was quite a small inside information since the family decided to keep a low profile living.

The said update came from a Facebook page called Alaskan Bush people Exposed. This page is not particularly keen on giving desirable posts and feedback about the Browns whereabouts. However, they keep a good reputation by handling down truthful and firsthand insider reports.

“Ami update: She is not in the hospital, however chemotherapy / radiation has taken its toll on her, and she is not well enough to start filming yet,” the page shared last September 25. “Filming has been delayed.”

In addition, Alaskan Bush people Exposed further revealed that the Browns were still in California except for Noah and Rhain/Ruth. And of all places, they were spotted in Idaho.

Back in July

The “Alaskan Bush People” power couple was spotted in California. Ami’s photograph earned various reactions but most fans commented that she looked better. The frenzy over that appearance blew out of proportion since she was reportedly started her treatment.

Cannabis Treatment

A month later, she was spotted in Colorado. Apparently, her August outing in the Centennial State sparked another rumor that Ami and her family had considered testing cannabis treatment.

According to that rumor, the wolf pack considered taking the controversial treatment because of the agonizing pain which medications can’t event surmount.

[Featured Image by Alaskan Bush People Official/Instagram]