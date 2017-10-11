‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Star Dakota Johnson Ditching Jamie Dornan For Jon Hamm?

Fifty Shades Darker star Dakota Johnson may have a new man in her life, and it’s not co-star Jamie Dornan. While Page Six reported that the actress was recently spotted with Mad Men star Jon Hamm, is it possible they are more than just friends?

Hamm and Johnson had drinks together recently at a hotel near Central Park in New York City, and an insider claims they “enjoyed each other’s company” during their low-key evening.

It is not confirmed that the pair is a couple, but they had been spotted together before. Cameras caught the two actors together back in April at Elton John’s 70th birthday party.

Meanwhile, the relationship between Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan continues on-screen next Valentine’s Day in Fifty Shades Freed, the final installment of the steamy BDSM trilogy, and The Sun reports that the new trailer is causing a fan frenzy.

The new film tells the final part of the unconventional love story between Anastasia Steele and billionaire Christian Grey, and this time the two are getting married and taking a private jet to their honeymoon destination.

In the trailer, audiences hear Christian reciting his wedding vows while Ana puts on her wedding dress. The couple is then seen in his playroom as he runs a riding crop over Ana’s bare chest, then squeezes her butt while they stand in front of a mirror.

However, things turn dark when shots are fired, and Ana is attacked.

The response on social media has been excitement filled with hilarious memes. It seems as though fans can’t wait to see the hot and steamy scenes.

Even though Dornan and Johnson have an amazing relationship on screen, Radar Online claims that the two stopped speaking after filming on the last movie wrapped. An insider claims that Johnson’s diva behavior was so bad that Dornan didn’t want to talk to her anymore, and everyone was happy that this was the last of the trilogy because they didn’t want to work with her anymore.

However, those claims contradict what Dornan and director James Foley said about Johnson a few months before the Radar story. They said she was intelligent, and you couldn’t get anything past her.

