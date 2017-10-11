RHOC Lauri Peterson’s son Josh Waring has been served divorce papers behind bars where he is still awaiting trial for attempted murder. Waring’s estranged wife Hannah is also behind bars for second-degree robbery but through her lawyer, she filed the divorce papers citing irreconcilable differences. Hannah Waring is claiming that she and Josh have been separated since 2015.

RHOC Lauri Peterson has distanced herself from son Josh Waring and his legal struggle, allowing him to handle things himself, but he continues to get into more trouble behind bars. Peterson was hopeful that Josh would finally kick drugs while incarcerated, but Orange County has officially charged Josh with new charges, felony possession of a controlled substance, and has been accused of being under the influence in jail.

With the charges mounting against Josh Waring, Judge W. Michael Hayes dissuaded Waring from defending himself on his various felony charges.

“These are long-term sentences. So I caution you, think carefully about your future and about your decision.”

The judge has assigned an attorney to help Josh Waring in his defense against charges which now include drug possession, attempted murder, and felony drug and forgery charges which were in place before Waring was charged with attempted murder at his halfway house.

RHOC Lauri Peterson has adopted Kennady Kaydence, the 4-year-old daughter of Josh and Hannah Waring, so custody is not a factor in the divorce. Neither Josh nor Hannah have any legal rights to the child anymore. In her divorce documents, Hannah indicated that the marriage only lasted seven months, and she had attempted to have it annulled soon after the wedding. Hannah Waring said she would like the court to restore her name, Hannah Jade Kiefer.

At the end of their marriage, Hannah filed for a restraining order saying that she feared for her safety.

“I’m terrified … I fear my family, myself, or my belongings will be hurt or destroyed.”

Hannah claimed in divorce documents that Josh Waring had threatened to stab her, and also threatened to stab her family members.

RHOC Lauri Peterson has refused to bail son Josh Waring out of jail while he awaits trial as she has washed her hands of Josh. Josh Waring continues to maintain his innocence saying that police have charged him with the crime because he has priors.

“I had a prior altercation that night. I was using. I was under the influence and was chased off the property. It was a mistake of bad timing. Someone came back and shot up the house. Just because of the fact I had priors, I was arrested.”

Fans of Real Housewives of Orange County remember the first time Josh Waring was arrested and went to jail. Back in 2008, Josh Waring pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run and three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and ultimately went to a rehab facility.

At this time, there is no official date for the start of Josh Waring’s trial on the charge that he tried to kill a man at his halfway house.

[Featured Image by Alberto Rodriguez/Getty Images]