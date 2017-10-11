Kate Middleton Brilliant Mind Behind Heads Together Campaign, Prince William Shares

Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry have been strong advocates for bringing awareness to the stigma attached to mental illness and have worked to eradicate that stigma via their Heads Together campaign.

Although Prince William and Prince Harry have taken a prominent role in getting the message out and being present at all events related to the organized campaign, Kate Middleton’s hubby admits that neither he nor his brother came up with the idea to launch the campaign. The credit has solely been handed to the Duchess of Cambridge, which is just one more reason to be endeared to the the benevolent and stunning royal.

William explained recently that it was Duchess Kate who drew attention to the fact that each of the three of them were focusing on mental health awareness in their various endeavors, which was the catapult to her suggesting she and the princes put their “heads together” and develop a campaign that united each of their strengths.

“When Catherine, Harry and I launched Heads Together, it is fair to say that we were ambitious about what it could achieve,” Prince William explains.

The father of two, soon to be three, then shares that “It was Catherine who first realised that all three of us were working on mental health in our individual areas of focus.” William then added that Middleton “had seen that at the core of adult issues like addiction and family breakdown, unresolved childhood mental health issues were often part of the problem.”

Uniting their strengths and experience from recent past while focusing and advocating for mental health awareness across age groups, the three royals have come to create something inspirational and of great impact.

Prince Harry, who has worked fervently to bring awareness and support to veterans who experience physical injury, but who also need support for their mental trauma often experienced, has launched a praiseworthy event that takes place annually called the Invictus Games and celebrates veterans who have experienced injury and mental distress during their time in service with a series of competitions.

Prince William not only addressed Kate Middleton’s, efforts, as Hello! relays, but drew attention to his brother’s noteworthy advocacy for veterans, as aforementioned, while also drawing on his own experience as an ambulance helicopter pilot.

Prince Harry Cheers on Invictus Games Finals with Joe and Jill Biden By His Side https://t.co/UVy4OOJHYM — Carbon Black System (@_CarbonBlack) October 11, 2017

“Harry had seen that it wasn’t enough to help veterans recover from their physical injuries without acknowledging the emotional and mental support they required. And after years of working with the homeless, and having been called out to multiple scenes of suicide as a Search and Rescue and then HEMS pilot, I understood the damage poor mental health was causing to our communities and for our families.”

Prince William has revealed it was #DuchessKate who started the Heads Together campaign: https://t.co/qlZHxPgQCs pic.twitter.com/8D1u1kyByL — HELLO! (@hellomag) October 10, 2017

The trio continue to be praised for their joint efforts within the Heads Together campaign, as the Sun shares, and carry on with their individual work in addition. Prince William, Prince Harry and Duchess Kate Middleton are compared often to their late mother and mother-in-law, Princess Diana, who blazed a trail within the royal family, by using their status and prominence for good.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]