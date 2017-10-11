Did Kate Middleton Drop A Major Hint About The Sex Of Her Baby At Her First Public Appearance?

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, made her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy last month and finally showed off her tiny baby bump. At a reception for World Mental Health Day at Buckingham Palace, Middleton looked stunning in a light blue dress, and some people think it was a major hint about the gender of her third child.

“Is that blue stunning dress a sign for a boy?” maritkahalani commented on the Kensington Palace Instagram account.

“Does all the blue mean another prince?!” wrote another fan.

According to the Mirror, there were questions from all over the world about the $1,000 lace Temperley frock and it’s possible meaning, but there’s a chance the duke and duchess don’t even know their baby’s gender yet and that Middleton was just making a fashion statement. Prince William matched his wife by wearing a blue tie.

It is unknown how far along the duchess is in her pregnancy, but it is thought that she was forced to announce her pregnancy quite early because she had to cancel her public appearances due to her severe morning sickness known as hyperemesis gravidarum.

Her condition has been so painful that not only did she have to miss official appearances on behalf of the palace, but she also missed out on Prince George’s first day of school. Radar Online is reporting that Kate Middleton is feeling better, and a palace aide said she was delighted to appear at the event. She had been out of the public eye for over a month.

Stephen Fry, president of the Mind charity, says he was grateful the duchess was at the special event, especially because she is having so much trouble with this pregnancy. The proud parents of Prince George and Princess Charlotte were not the only royals to appear at the reception, Prince Harry was also there, but he didn’t wear blue, opting for a brown tie instead.

Will we see a boy in Kate Middleton’s arms when she walks out of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital next spring? The world will have to wait to find out.

[Featured Image by WPA Pool/Getty Images]