Kate Middleton Reportedly Upset As Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Steal Pregnant Kate’s Baby Bump Spotlight

Kate Middleton was set to step out and display her royal baby bump this week. But even as Princess Kate prepared to slip into a maternity frock to showcase her pregnancy, her brother-in-law Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle were stealing all the headlines for their blossoming romance.

With expectations that Harry is set to propose at any moment, speculation over the prince’s engagement and wedding plans with Markle are decidedly overshadowing Middleton’s tiny baby bump. It definitely didn’t help Kate’s reportedly frustrated feelings toward Harry when she found herself facing a flurry of baby bump shaming.

Kate Middleton Baby Bump-Shamed

Trolls appeared to be outnumbering admirers when it came to comments from the Internet about Middleton’s baby bump. In Kate’s highly anticipated first public appearance after her pregnancy announcement, Middleton was “bump-shamed,” noted the Mirror.

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed her pregnancy more than a month ago, but Kate has remained away from the public spotlight until now. Appearing with her baby bump for the first time at a reception at Buckingham Palace for World Mental Health Day, Middleton displayed what some apparently felt didn’t suffice for a royal bump.

Turning to social media, baby bump blasters posted comments such as “there’s nothing there,” and some even cast doubt that Kate is actually pregnant.

“I thought she was pregnant!?” wrote one dubious royal baby bump observer.

Others followed that lead, focusing on the size of Middleton’s waistline.

“I can’t believe she’s prego, she looks too thin.”

Some were disgruntled by Kate’s slender figure, with one writing that Middleton looks “stunning,” while the commentator was “looking like a cow.”

Royal Instagram Shows Royal Battle Between Meghan Markle And Princess Kate

Kensington Palace’s official Instagram contained more than baby bump shaming, however. Some fans of Prince Harry’s romance with Meghan also found a convenient way to question the progress of their romance.

This evening The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry joined guests at a reception at Buckingham Palace. The reception hosted on #WorldMentalHealthDay celebrates the individuals and organisations that have been working across the mental health sector in the UK. ????PA A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Oct 10, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

In response to a charming photo intended to focus attention on Prince William, Harry, and Kate participating in World Mental Health Day, some royal Instagram followers had just one important question to ask.

“…but where’s @meghanmarkle????”

Meghan was noticeably absent from the media event, but that didn’t stop continuing speculation that Middleton is frustrated by the actress’ royal romance stealing her pregnant spotlight.

Kate Middleton Helpless As Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Take Royal Center Stage?

The Hollywood Gossip noted that rumors are soaring that the prince and Markle are already engaged.

“The consensus…seems to be that Harry and Meghan are already engaged, and are currently awaiting the go-ahead to make the official announcement.”

The resulting media flurry of reports on the prince’s and Markle’s engagement and wedding plans have succeeded in putting Harry and Meghan front and center at a time when Kate reportedly felt that she deserved the royal spotlight. Even though Middleton’s recent public appearance that put her baby bump on display merited some media attention, it’s the prince and Markle who repeatedly are the focus in headlines.

Sign up for the presale for my fall capsule collection for @Reitmans! The essential fall uniform I designed for work or play ???? #MMxReitmans (on sale next week!! http://bit.ly/1qVx66l) #fashion A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 25, 2016 at 3:11pm PDT

And that situation reportedly has pregnant Kate feeling frustrated. As for the reasons that Harry and Meghan have succeeded in overshadowing Middleton’s baby bump, this is her third pregnancy. In contrast, while the prince has dated in the past, the signs that he’s finally found his royal girlfriend to wed are generating much more enthusiasm than Kate’s baby bump.

Meghan Worries Kate More Than Feud With Camilla & Queen?

Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that Kate isn’t just frustrated by the attention that Meghan and Harry are receiving now. She’s also allegedly worried about what will happen to her popularity in the future after the prince proposes to Markle.

“Once the couple gets married, Kate will have no choice but to share some of the limelight with Meghan. And that’s what worries the Duchess the most.”

Rumors are swirling that Middleton is feuding with Queen Elizabeth and Camilla Parker-Bowles over who shall become king, as the Inquisitr reported. But despite that alleged feud, Middleton reportedly views Markle as the ultimate “royal threat,” according to the media outlet.

Markle has years of experience with the media as an actress, with the ability to pose for photographers and work that red carpet. Consequently, Kate reportedly is aware that when it comes to the battle for the spotlight, she simply cannot compete with Meghan’s acting experience. That knowledge reportedly has left pregnant Middleton frustrated and dreading Prince Harry’s anticipated marriage to the actress.

[Featured Image by Heathcliff O’Malley/WPA Pool/Getty Images]