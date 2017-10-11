NFL Blasts Trump’s Twitter Statement: Roger Goodell Not ‘Demanding That All Players STAND’ For National Anthem

Early in the morning on Wednesday, October 11, at 6:47 a.m., President Donald Trump took to his Twitter account to once again amp up the NFL National Anthem controversy. As seen in the below tweet, Trump wrote that it was “about time” Roger Goodell demanded all NFL players stand for “our great National Anthem” and “respect our country,” with Trump using all capital letters for the word “stand.” According to Sports Illustrated, Goodell sent a memo to the NFL team owners stating, “we believe that everyone should stand for the National Anthem.”

That memo from Roger went on to say that the NFL wants to honor the U.S. and the flag, which is something NFL fans expect. Goodell also noted that the NFL desired to move past the controversial National Anthem protests, along with the NFL players. Roger’s memo apparently caught the eye of President Trump, who used the memo to parlay the message into Trump’s own unique language, claiming that Goodell is “demanding” that all NFL players stand for the National Anthem. There is a meeting of the NFL owners next week in New York, which is expected to further address the National Anthem issue, although an official mandate has not been issued.

It is about time that Roger Goodell of the NFL is finally demanding that all players STAND for our great National Anthem-RESPECT OUR COUNTRY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

Meanwhile, reactions to Trump’s latest tweet and his battle with the NFL players over National Anthem protests are wide and varied. Eminem blamed Trump’s tirade against the NFL for being a distraction technique; one that seeks to take attention away from more important issues, such as gun control and the recent hurricane that ravaged Puerto Rico.

Warning: The below video contains language that some might find offensive.

Goodell’s full letter can be read on the Facebook page of ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, which is also bringing Roger a big reaction. Goodell told NFL teams that the U.S. could feel like a country that is very divided. NFL sports should help bring unity and set aside divisions, according to Commissioner Goodell.

“Like many of our fans, we believe that everyone should stand for the National Anthem.”

Goodell wrote that the NFL cares deeply about NFL players, respects the opinions of NFL players, and has concern for the critical issues in society that NFL players are trying to express via the protests. The NFL is best when the NFL players and NFL owners and NFL coaches are unified, Goodell mused. Meanwhile, Schefter issued an updated which seemed to fly in the face of what Trump has tweeted.

The NFL statement reads that the “commentary” regarding Goodell’s thoughts about the National Anthem protests are not accurate, which appeared to blast Trump’s tweet that claimed Roger was forcing all NFL players to stand.

“Commentary this morning about the Commissioner’s position on the Anthem is not accurate. As we said yesterday, there will be a discussion of these issues at the owners meeting next week. The NFL is doing the hard work of trying to move from protest to progress, working to bring people together. Commissioner Goodell spent yesterday with Miami Dolphins players, law enforcement and community leaders witnessing first-hand the outstanding work our players and clubs are doing to strengthen their communities. Players from around the league will be in New York next week to meet with owners to continue our work together. “

More thoughts on the NFL controversy can be read in the below Twitter Moment about Goodell’s words.

NFL commissioner believes 'everyone should stand for the anthem'

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]