‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Reveals One Character That Is Not Coming Back For Season 6

Oliver Queen’s (Stephen Amell) romance with Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) was reignited during Arrow’s Season 5 finale. While it’s likely that Felicity survived the explosion on Lian Yu, Amell strongly hinted that one character will not be returning for Season 6.

According to Movie Pilot, Amell opened up about Oliver’s son, William, and how the two are now a package deal. Amell explained how William will play a big part in Oliver’s life moving forward and seemingly hinted that his character is now raising William on his own. In addition to having implications in Oliver’s love life, the comment also confirms that William’s mother, Samantha, is no longer around.

Samantha’s death, of course, allows Oliver a little more freedom in his romantic life while adding a layer of complexity for whomever he dates. If Felicity and Oliver get back together, he’ll have to juggle his duties as a father, mayor and vigilante with spending quality time with Felicity.

In speaking about Oliver’s love life, executive producer Wendy Mericle explained how he will discover more about finding true love this season. Mericle didn’t say anything about Olicity, but it sounds like Oliver is getting his priorities straight after everything that went down on Lian Yu last season. Whether or not that means he’ll reunite with Felicity is yet to be seen.

While it looks like Samantha will be a casualty going into Season 6, there are some characters who likely survived the Season 5 finale. According to Fan Sided, this includes Dinah Drake, who joined Team Arrow last season to take the place of Laurel Lance. Although we got to see how Dinah got her powers, the new season should explore her story a little deeper, especially now that Black Canary is joining the show.

Another character that survived the island blast is Slade (Manu Bennett), aka Deathstroke. Amell already confirmed that Slade is back in action and the character was featured on a new trailer. It isn’t clear how Slade’s story will change this season, but it will be interesting to see his relationship with Oliver develop as the two put their differences aside.

The new season of Arrow premieres Oct. 12 on The CW.

