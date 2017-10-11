‘Riverdale’ Showrunner Promises Season 2 Will Be ‘Sexier’ And ‘Have Danger All Around’

Riverdale is returning to The CW this week and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that Archie (KJ Apa) is headed for an even darker journey in Season 2. How will Archie deal with a darker — and sexier — storyline this season?

In an interview with TV Guide, Aguirre-Sacasa explained how the shooting weighs heavy on Archie and the rest of the town moving forward. After Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) got shot at the end of Season 1, Archie’s friends try their best to help him deal with the situation and understand how such a terrible thing could happen to a great person. While the first season focused on Jason’s murder, the showrunner promised that the shooter’s identity will play a big part of the opening act in Season 2.

“We’ve got a big, big mystery which is who shot Fred Andrews and why? That kicks off the season,” he explained. “Unlike last season where it was a murder mystery and it was sort of like unraveling the past, the backstory and the relationships, this one is a little bit more muscular in that there is a danger all around the town — the sense that something horrible is going to happen as opposed to we’re just investigating a murder that already happened.”

Things have definitely changed for the parents of #Riverdale. The new season returns October 11 on The CW. A post shared by Riverdale (@thecwriverdale) on Sep 21, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

Archie isn’t the only one dealing with the fallout from the shooting. Aguirre-Sacasa also explained how the entire town is worried about what happened and how it could affect other areas of their lives. With the parents being overly protective of their kids, they’ll do anything in their power to keep them safe, no matter the cost.

While the new season is markedly darker in tone, Aguirre-Sacasa doesn’t want to reach the point where Archie isn’t recognized as the character from the comics. That said, Aguirre-Sacasa loves overturning expectations and pushing the boundaries of Archie’s core as a good character. He may not push those limits too far, but we’ll definitely see a darker side to Archie this season.

Archie has a secret he can’t hide. #Riverdale returns TOMORROW at 8/7c on The CW! A post shared by Riverdale (@thecwriverdale) on Oct 10, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

As far as the sexiness goes, Aguirre-Sacasa is super excited to watch Charles Melton as Reggie. Aguirre-Sacasa praised Melton for his acting ability and described him as sexy. In the comics, Reggie is both a friend and antagonist to Archie, which should add another layer of dynamics to the show.

Apart from Archie’s storyline, Express reports that Betty (Lili Reinhart) will meet her long-lost brother, Chic, played by Hart Denton. We’ll also get a first look at Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) father, Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos), who returns home from prison.

Sunday workout ✔️… @kjapa and @_melton_ went beast mode. #riverdale #legendseries A post shared by Mark Consuelos (@instasuelos) on Jul 23, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

Season 2 of Riverdale is scheduled to premiere on The CW October 11.

