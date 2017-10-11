Khloe Kardashian Baby Bump: ‘KUWTK’ Star Appears To Be Going To Extremes To Hide Rumored Pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian has been seen just a handful of times since news of her alleged pregnancy first broke, and each time she has stepped out, she’s seemingly been going to extreme lengths to hide any potential sign of a baby bump.

As rumors continued to swirl in regard to Khloe Kardashian’s alleged pregnancy, and the alleged pregnancy of her younger half-sister, 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, the 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star surfaced in Calabasas, California, on Tuesday, October 10, and during the outing, Kardashian failed to show off her killer curves.

On October 11, Hollywood Life shared images of Khloe Kardashian’s latest outing, revealing that the longtime reality star was wearing a pair of Adidas slippers, sweatpants, and a loose-fitting black top, noting that she quickly turned her body away from the cameras as they attempted to capture images of her alleged baby bump.

Khloe Kardashian also used a couple of shirts and her purse to keep her midsection under wraps, much like she did during a visit to Benihana last month with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. As fans may recall, Kardashian kept her midsection hidden with a baggy sweatshirt and suspiciously placed purse during their outing in Cleveland, Ohio.

In addition to Khloe Kardashian carrying her purse over her belly on numerous occasions, the reality star recently wore a loose-fitting satin jumpsuit to the one-year anniversary party for her jean line, Good American, and when it comes to her social media feed, she’s been posting only videos of herself from the chest up.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson began dating one another last summer and months later, Thompson welcomed his first child with his former girlfriend, Jordy Craig. As for Kardashian, she doesn’t yet have any children of her own but has expressed tons of interest in starting a family in the past.

To see more of Khloe Kardashian and her family, including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner, tune into Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 14 on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]