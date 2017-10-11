Wendy Williams Breaks Down In Tears As She Apologizes For Rape Remarks [Video]

Wendy Williams broke down in tears and started crying on the October 10 episode of The Wendy Williams Show as she apologized for some controversial remarks she made about the woman accusing rapper Nelly of rape earlier this week.

Wendy recently found herself in some hot water after she covered the story – which Nelly is vehemently denying – on her daytime talk show and said of the woman accusing the rapper of sexual assault, “If she did not put herself in that situation, this wouldn’t have happened.”

Some also claimed that Wendy appeared to be laughing at the situation as she discussed the allegations.

Understandably, Williams received a whole lot of backlash from fans and viewers for her comments, but she apologized during the October 10 episode of the show and claimed that her remarks the day before had been misconstrued.

“Sometimes, I might say something that you don’t understand. But, I am the girl to cop to it,” Williams explained while addressing the backlash, claiming that it was “tough” to steer the show without a co-host to discuss things with.

“During the story, I was telling you that there was a young woman who went on the tour bus,” she continued of how she addressed the rape allegations made against Nelly. “Maybe cavalierly you caught my comments saying, ‘Well you gotta watch where you go.’ I didn’t mean anything by it.”

Williams then told her own harrowing story of how afraid she was to walk around alone as a young woman and often feared that she could have been sexually assaulted.

“There was a girl named Wendy and she was only 13-years-old, but looked like a woman,” Williams recalled, referring to herself in the third person.

She then revealed that her grandfather would sometimes send her out alone to run errands where she confessed that she would often run into “disgusting” men.

Wendy’s voice broke and her eyes filled up with tears as she began crying while discussing her past and her fears of being sexually assaulted.

“All I’m saying regarding young women is, I apologize if my message was met with callousness,” she continued as she cried and dabbed the tears from her eyes. “What I meant to say is, young ladies, we should be able to go wherever we want to go, but, we always have to know where the exits are.”

“We always have to be aware, that’s all I was saying,” the daytime talk show host continued, ending the segment by adding, “I apologize.”

The former radio personality had a wave of backlash fall at her feet earlier this week as some viewers claimed that her comments were victim-blaming the woman accusing the rapper of rape.

“Wendy really laughed at Nelly’s rape victim then said it was her fault she got raped by going on that bus, then kept laughing,” one viewer wrote in response to the way Williams addressed the rape claims.

“Wendy talking about Nelly’s rape victim. Laughing at her, blaming her for it. How disgusting!” another tweeted.

As for Nelly, he’s vehemently denied the sexual assault allegation made against him.

Nelly’s lawyer claimed in a statement obtained by TMZ that “we will be able to show by objective evidence and unbiased witnesses that [the accuser] has zero credibility.”

The lawyer also alleged that the accuser is “a person who is making a dangerous, fraudulent allegation to accomplish her own goals.”

What do you think of Wendy’s apology for her controversial remarks while discussing the rape claims on The Wendy Williams Show?

[Featured Image by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images]