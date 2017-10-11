Many viewers are now excited for the up and coming release of Outlander Season 3 Episode 6. The fifth episode of the third installment featured the much-awaited reunion of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Claire Randall-Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) after several years of not seeing each other. Now, spoilers suggest that Jamie’s secrets might tear them apart.

Speaking to RadioTimes, Ronald D. Moore teased that there would be an extra-long episode in the series’ third installment. The executive producer said devoted followers of the popular STARZ show could expect a longer episode for Jamie and Claire’s much-anticipated print shop reunion. The news outlet suggests Outlander Season 3 Episode 6 would be 75 minutes long as opposed to the typical air times of around 60 minutes.

“The Claire/Jamie reunion episode is a very special one. I think you’re going to get an extra-sized reunion episode.”

The 53-year-old American screenwriter also said that he is not worried about fans’ reaction to Jamie and Claire spending time apart in the show’s third season. Ronald D. Moore divulged he is confident that the love of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe’s characters for each other would make things work. The California-native even hinted that Outlander Season 3 is going to be the strongest installment.

“The fact that you’re dying to put them back together is a good thing, and keeping them part and having the audience constantly like ‘Oh my God when are they getting back together?’ is just rooting interest and compels them to watch the next one.”

The news outlet shared a longer episode is needed since Jamie and Claire have many things to talk about since a lot of things happened in their 20 years of separation. The characters of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are expected to start catching up in the imminent Outlander Season 3 Episode 6. While several followers of the show are confident that the pair would get back together, some viewers suggest that Jamie’s secrets might put their romance in danger.

Viewers can recall that Jamie Fraser had an illegitimate child with Geneva Dunsany (Hannah James) after the Countess of Ellesmere blackmailed Claire Randall’s husband into a one-night stand. It remains to be seen if Sam Heughan’s character would reveal this secret in Outlander Season 3 Episode 6. However, there are claims saying that this would cause a rift between the two lead characters.

The official synopsis of Outlander Season 3 Episode 6 also suggests that the new business dealings of Jamie would lay their plans to having a simpler life on the line, per Den of Geek. It also hints that fans could see Jamie and Claire make love again after they were separated for decades. While these predictions could possibly be true, it should be noted that STARZ has yet to confirm these reports. Hence, fans should take everything lightly.

“After decades apart, Jamie and Claire finally reunite and rekindle their emotional and physical bonds. But Jamie’s new business dealings jeopardise the couples’ hopes for a simple life together.”

Outlander Season 3 Episode 6 is set to be aired on Sunday, Oct. 22 on STARZ Channel at 8/7c. Stay tuned for more spoilers, news, and updates!