Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx Reportedly Not Ready For Marriage And Babies

It’s been over a month since Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx revealed their secret romance in public when they were caught packing on the PDA in Malibu. However, the couple still denies that they are in a relationship probably because they are not exclusively dating.

It took almost four years before Tom Cruise’s ex-wife and his Collateral co-star came out in public together. The two sparked dating rumors back in 2013, but they were never seen going out on dates like most couples. TMZ previously reported that Holmes was engaged to Foxx when she was seen wearing a ring on her finger. However, his representative claimed that it was not from him.

That rare sighting of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx had some people wondering why they decided to reveal their secret romance just now, and one speculation was that the 38-year-old actress is pregnant. However, Hollywood Life claims that the pregnancy rumors are not true. The two are reportedly satisfied with their children.

The Dawson’s Creek star takes sole care of her daughter, Suri Cruise, who was fathered by her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. The Annie actor, on the other hand, has two children from his previous relationships; Corinne and Annalise. According to a source, the rumored couple both love their kids and are not planning to have their own baby.

“Jamie doesn’t even know if he wants to get married to Katie, let alone have a child with her,” an insider revealed.

At 49-years-old, Foxx has never been married, but he already has children with his ex-girlfriends. And it seems that he won’t be getting hitched anytime soon, which won’t be a problem with Holmes as she reportedly shares the same mindset when it comes to marriage. They are reportedly happy being together without any labels.

“It’s worked out so far and so well, that they feel if they changed things up, it might change what works for them in the first place,” the source said.

Katie Holmes had gone through a highly-publicized divorce with Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, which probably prompted her to keep her relationship with Jamie Foxx a secret. Katie may not be ready to get married again to another famous actor.

During a guest appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the Oscar winner was asked what his thoughts are about marriage. The host asked Jamie if he was having fun or giving a hint of his rumored romance with Katie. The actor replied that he was having a ball, but Stern’s co-host Robin Quivers asked him straight to the point if he still doesn’t have any plans of getting married.

“Nah. Why blow it?” the comedian said, “I got two great kids and stuff like that.”

“You’ve done it all man, you’ve done it all man, that’s enough,” Howard jokingly said. “You need to sit home and be quiet.”

“No, we can’t do that,” Jamie replied. “No man, we can’t do that, don’t do that.”‘

Even before Holmes allegedly started dating Foxx, the Texan actor already admitted to Oprah Winfrey that he was not built for marriage. However, he knew that he was a loving person. The father of two also claimed that he could connect with a person long-term. He also revealed to the talk show host that he advised his friends, who were in the same business, not to let anybody know who they were dating.

It seems that Jamie Foxx is living up to his word as he continues to deny his relationship with Katie Holmes and remains unmarried.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images and Jason Koerner/Getty Images]