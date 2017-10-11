Meghan Markle’s Style Secrets Revealed! The One Tip That Sets Her Apart From Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton’s impact on the fashion world has been tremendous ever since the palace announced her engagement to Prince William seven years ago. Now, even though there are no official wedding plans, Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle seems to have a style that is just as influential.

Just like Middleton, numerous fashion blogs are keeping an eye on everything Markle wears; and according to People, many of the outfits she wore to last month’s Invictus Games have sold out, including the Mackage Baya Bordeaux leather jacket she wore to the opening ceremonies.

However, even though Middleton and Markle are both making waves in fashion, they have very different styles. Middleton, 35, always appears ultra-polished, while Markle, 36, prefers a low-key, messy look.

The Suits actress once told U.K.’s Glamour magazine that Vogue Paris Editor-in-Chief Emmanuelle Alt was her “spirit animal,” and shared the fashion tip that one thing in your outfit has to be off for it to be perfect.

The Duchess and future Princess remind many of Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson, two young royal wives who were in the public eye after Ferguson married Prince Andrew in 1986. Fergie’s style consisted of several outfits she commissioned from Paris fashion house YSL, but she could never match the glamorous Princess Diana.

Fans of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s style have one big advantage that fans of Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson did not: the internet. Anytime any of the young royals wear any item, it can be immediately identified and found online, ordered, and shipping directly to your house so you can copy their looks.

People magazine recently published a Markle fashion cheat sheet, to let fans know where to buy Markle’s clothes and how much each piece costs.

Some items on the list include the duster coat, cotton V, and skinny jeans she wore to the closing ceremonies. The coat goes for $32 at boohoo.com, while the V and skinny jeans can be found at everlane.com for $15 and $68, respectively.

Probably the most famous item she wore during the games was the “Husband Shirt” designed by her friend Misha NoNoo, which retails for $185 and can be found at mishanonoo.com.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]