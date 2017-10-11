Teresa Giudice Reflects On Losing Her Mom Before The ‘RHONJ’ Season 8 Premiere Episode

Teresa Giudice lost her mother before the start of filming on the eighth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and last week, fans watched as the mother of four said goodbye to Antonia Gorga with a couple of her co-stars in tow.

Days after the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8, Teresa Giudice took to he blog to speak of the “very emotional” episode, revealing that she started off the season in complete devastation.

“This was a very emotional episode for me as it started off with the passing of my mother, which has devastated me to a point that I cannot put into words,” Teresa Giudice wrote to the readers of her Bravo TV blog.

According to a report by All About the Real Housewives on October 10, Teresa Giudice told her fans and followers that her mother was everything to her and being without her didn’t seem real. She then addressed the drama between herself, Melissa Gorga, and their co-star, Siggy Flicker, explaining that while they chose to throw a cake, the did so only out of frustration at the emotional journey they had been on in the weeks leading up to the shocking scene.

As The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans well know, Antonia Gorga died of pneumonia in March.

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga used to have a strained relationship but after reconciling years ago following Giudice’s 11-month stint in prison, their relationship has seemingly been drama free. In fact, they opened up a restaurant together in New Jersey with Joe Gorga, Giudice’s brother and Gorga’s husband, just months ago.

The restaurant, Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza, was the family’s way of honoring Antonia Gorga and her love of cooking at during the grand opening of the venue, Joe Gorga told People magazine that he had promised his mother that he was going to open up a restaurant prior to her passing.

To see more of Teresa Giudice, her family, and her co-stars, including Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Siggy Flicker, Margaret Josephs, and Danielle Staub, tune into new episodes of the eighth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

