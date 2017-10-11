Angelina Jolie Reportedly Drops A Thousand Dollars On These Seven Weird Halloween Items For Her Kids

Angelina Jolie currently is co-parenting six kids with Brad Pitt, but when it comes to dividing up the tasks, it reportedly is Jolie who took on the challenge of finding the perfect Halloween costumes and decorations for their six children.

According to the Brampton Guardian, Angelina devoted about an hour to hunting around for the ideal Halloween options for Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. Jolie didn’t face the challenge alone, however. Her 12-year-old daughter, Zahara, went shopping with her mom.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt And Angelina Get Rainbow Tutu And Ninja Weapon

The hour spent on shopping resulted in an impressive expenditure of approximately $1,000; all spent on the Halloween items, according to the media outlet. The 42-year-old mom of six chose a variety of Halloween decorations and costumes, including an adorable rainbow tutu, an impressive ninja weapon set, and a scary bleeding machete.

Angelina and Zahara didn’t stop there, however, with the haul that they lugged home from the Glendale Halloween store in Glendale, California. Jolie and her daughter spent part of the reported thousand dollars on a large big baby costume prop. A set of pumpkin teeth, an item described by the publication as a “straight jacket” rather than a straitjacket, and a dead bird in a cage completed their Halloween expenditures. The bird reportedly was a fake.

Angelina has been preparing for Halloween for some time. In addition to the seven items that Jolie purchased at the Glendale Halloween store, Angelina was seen last week at Hollywood Toys and Costumes in Los Angeles, California. At the Los Angeles store, Jolie shopped around before stocking up on some additional items for Halloween.

Brad Pitt Used To Go Trick-Or-Treating With Angelina And Kids

Halloween apparently is a major celebration for Angelina’s kids. She’s been seen before spending some of her time and money on seasonal purchases. The children Jolie shares with Brad Pitt range in age from 16-year-old Maddox and 13-year-old Pax to 12-year-old Zahara and 11-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, with 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne finishing up the brood.

In October 2012, Angelina was seen with all six children at Party City in Studio City, California. During that shopping expedition, Jolie purchased mad scientist and vampire costumes. In addition, Angelina bought the necessary items to turn herself into Morticia Addams, the fictional matriarch portrayed by Anjelica Huston in the 1991 Addams Family movie.

As for whether Jolie will venture out with her children to take them trick-or-treating, she might have dropped a clue last month. Stating that she is feeling “stronger” following a challenging year, Angelina noted that her presence had been “needed at home.” Jolie has said that she has her “ups and downs,” but she is focused on her responsibilities as a mom.

“We all have our difficult times, but as a mother you also have a responsibility first and foremost towards the kids.”

Describing her children as “going through their formative years,” Jolie added that “everything else comes second to that.” She noted that she delayed working because the kids needed her. Angelina also dropped what could be interpreted as a hint about trick-or-treating.

“We’ve all been a bit in lockdown,” admitted the actress. “I think they’re itching to get out in the world again.”

If Jolie does take all six kids trick-or-treating this year, it wouldn’t be the first time. In 2009, Pop Sugar reported that Brad Pitt and Angelina took their kids trick-or-treating for the second time in Los Angeles.

Pitt and Jolie both attired themselves in costumes for the holiday event, and Maddox, Shiloh, and Zahara wore different costumes. Rather than take their kids to a Halloween party, Brad and Angelina stayed with true trick-or-treat tradition by walking through the neighborhood with their youngsters.

As the Inquisitr reported, rumors that Brad and Angelina had reunited continue to soar, leading to the possibility that Pitt and Jolie might celebrate Halloween as a trick-or-treating family. Halloween is known to be a major event for Brad’s and Angelina’s kids.

