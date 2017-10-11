Angelina Jolie Reportedly On Strict Diet Before Posing With Cheetahs In Africa, Where Shiloh Sandboards

Angelina Jolie seems to have figured out the secrets to co-parenting six children with Brad Pitt, managing a successful film career, and making time for media interviews. Jolie recently posed for Harper’s Bazaar magazine in Africa, where Shiloh Jolie-Pitt experienced the joys of sandboarding. And just to make sure that she looked her best, Angelina reportedly went on a strict diet.

Harper’s Bazaar Features Angelina Jolie And Cheetahs

Look for Angelina in the November issue of Harper’s Bazaar, which Page Six reported is destined to become a 150th-anniversary collector’s edition with help from Jolie. As part of the magazine’s feature, Angelina wrote a letter from Namibia about the ties of “family and friendship.”

Jolie’s friendships are apparently global, because the actress is featured in a photo shoot at a wildlife sanctuary owned by her friends. Page Six noted that Angelina had some unusual partners in the photo shoot.

“[Angelina Jolie] poses with three orphaned rescue cheetahs sponsored since they were cubs by Jolie and her family foundation.”

In her letter from Namibia, Jolie described the region as representing not only the links of friends and family, but the region also showcases the attempt to achieve the “balance between humans and the environment so crucial to our future,” according to the actress.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt And Siblings Go Sandboarding

Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt were all present throughout the photo shoot, according to the publication. But it was 11-year-old Shiloh who had a special role. Born in Namibia, Angelina and Brad’s oldest biological child took on the role of officially opening the Shiloh Wildlife Sanctuary for wounded and orphaned elephants and rhinos.

However, Shiloh didn’t have to pose throughout Jolie’s photo shoot. Instead of striking poses with Angelina, Page Six reported that all six kids went sandboarding in a location near to their mother’s photo shoot.

For those who haven’t heard of sandboarding, it’s a popular activity around the world, according to Surfer Today. Typically enjoyed near sand dunes, the sport hasn’t yet made it to the Olympics, but with the help of Jolie’s kids, perhaps it will.

“Sandboarding is a blend between surfing, skateboarding, and snowboarding.”

Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh took on the challenge of riding their sandboards near Angelina’s photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar.

Angelina Jolie Reportedly Sticks To Strict Diet

Magazine models are famous for their strict diets, and the Cheat Sheet reported that Jolie has been using a diet gourmet delivery service, NutriFit. Angelina reportedly is one of the company’s dieting clients.

It’s not just the usual grapefruit, celery sticks, and cottage cheese, however. Jolie’s favorite food reportedly is the NutriFit version of a chicken wrap, which features chicken breast, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, and a whole-grain tortilla.

Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh aren’t into diet chicken wraps, however. Angelina herself revealed that her children go buggy for, well, bugs.

“[Angelina Jolie’s kids] can eat a bag of crickets like a bag of chips.”

Jolie revealed that her children have become accustomed to munching on scorpions. The biggest fan of creepy, crawly critters is Shiloh, according to Angelina. Shiloh’s mom said that her daughter “loves a tarantula, loves a bug.”

Angelina Jolie Stuns On Magazine Cover

Jolie’s strict diet seems to have worked, with ET reporting that Angelina is stunning on the Harper’s Bazaar cover. Calling her “fearless,” the media outlet noted that the 42-year-old mom of six looked as “fierce as the cheetahs” who served as her pose partners.

#AngelinaJolie stuns in Harper's Bazaar, opens up about the importance of "choosing what you stand for" https://t.co/LGEoAmgOmn pic.twitter.com/PhXR7L4cUe — ET Canada (@ETCanada) October 11, 2017

The cheetahs who posed with Jolie have a long history with the actress. She and her family have sponsored the animals since they were rescued as cubs in 2015. The N/a’an ku sê Wildlife Sanctuary is headed by Marlice and Rudie van Vuuren, who have been Angelina’s friends for many years.

In her letter from Namibia, Jolie also discussed her concern for women. Education and health for women “are the first things to suffer” when the environment is damaged, said Angelina.

“Women make up most of the world’s poor…when the environment is damaged — for example when fishing stocks are destroyed, wildlife is killed by poachers, or tropical forests are bulldozed — it deepens their poverty,” she clarified.

Jolie recently joined others in speaking out against Harvey Weinstein. She alleged that the Hollywood producer sexually harassed her early in her career. In her reflections about life, Angelina emphasized her belief in the benefits of taking a stand.

“If my life experience has taught me anything, it is only what you stand for, and what you choose to stand against, that defines you.”

Reflecting on her determination to stand up for what she believes in, Jolie also said that “you are never lost if you can see your path to the horizon.”

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]