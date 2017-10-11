Kailyn Lowry Is Moving On From Her Third Baby Daddy Chris Lopez? Dionisio Cephas Speaks Out

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez’s relationship is currently strained and as they face a potential battle over the custody of their young son, two-month-old Lux Russell, the Teen Mom 2 star appears to be moving on with a new relationship.

Although Kailyn Lowry and her rumored beau, Dionisio Cephas, have yet to make things official between them, Cephas opened up about their potential future romance in a new interview, telling Hollywood Life that the longtime reality star and mother of three has been encouraging him to “risk his life by doing things such as swimming with sharks and skydiving.”

We’re “enjoying the vibes at the moment,” he explained of their current relationship status.

Kailyn Lowry and Dionisio Cephas met one another about one year ago through a mutual friend from Delaware State University. Right away, Cephas said he was attracted to Lowry’s drive and the fact that she is independent and adventurous.

As for Kailyn Lowry’s strained relationship with Chris Lopez, her third baby daddy, Dionisio Cephas refused to comment on recent reports regarding Lopez’s alleged refusal to pay child support, explaining that Lowry’s custody drama is simply none of his business. Cephas also said that Lowry hasn’t yet brought him around any of her three children.

While Dionisio Cephas didn’t say a thing about Kailyn Lowry’s potential custody battle with Chris Lopez, he did react to a recent tweet shared by the reality star, in which she appeared to be calling her former boyfriend a “clown.”

“If the shoe fits, then wear it,” Cephas said.

In other Kailyn Lowry news, the Teen Mom 2 star recently confirmed that she and her former husband, Javi Marroquin, have teamed up with one another on a new book series titled He Said, She Said. As fans may recall, both Lowry and Marroquin spoke of their book news on Instagram, revealing that the upcoming series doesn’t yet have an official release date.

Lowry and Marroquin were married from 2012 until 2016 and share one child together, three-year-old son Lincoln Marshall Marroquin.

